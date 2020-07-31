The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis is holding a hearing this morning on "The Urgent Need For A National Plan To Contain The Coronavirus.” The panel just began.
"My goal today is simple. To hear from our nation's top public health experts on what steps we need to take to stop the unnecessary deaths of more Americans, " Chair James Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, said in his opening remarks.
"To improve our response, we need to identify and correct past failures. Especially those that are ongoing," he added.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is testifying in person.
The other witnesses include Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The health experts are expected to be grilled on Covid-19 testing, school reopenings and the development of a vaccine.