The expected testimony on Tuesday from Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce attorney for special prosecutor Nathan Wade, could be a consequential moment in the Fulton County case.

Both Willis and Wade have testified under oath that their relationship did not turn romantic until early 2022, after he was hired as a special prosecutor on the Georgia election subversion case in November 2021.

Bradley has previously acknowledged that defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant sent him a copy of her motion to dismiss District Attorney Fani Willis days before she filed it in January. That filing leveled allegations that Willis and Wade engaged in an improper romantic relationship from which Willis financially benefitted.

“I said, ‘looks good,’” Bradley said of his response via text to Merchant regarding her motion, adding that his answer was based on privileged communication with Wade.

Merchant, representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, wanted to introduce into evidence texts she exchanged with Bradley in 2023 about the relationship between Willis and Wade. At one point during a hearing earlier this month, Merchant asked Bradley about a September text in which he declined to help her find someone who could provide a sworn statement about the relationship.

“Bradley has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021,” according to a previous court filing from Merchant.