Silicon Valley execs face Capitol Hill grillingPenelope Patsuris, Elana Zak
Wall Street is a little worried
From CNN's Matt Egan
Big Tech is coming under pressure from Wall Street as executives prepare to get grilled in Washington.
Twitter shares retreated 2% shortly after Wednesday’s opening bell. Facebook lost nearly 1%, and Google owner Alphabet was down a fraction.
Don’t feel too bad for the tech companies, though. Despite concerns about regulation, Twitter shares are still up 41% this year and Alphabet is up 14%. Facebook is down 3%.
Google: We are "deeply concerned about attempts to undermine democratic elections"
From CNN's Brenna Cammeron
Google is the only company that didn't send an executive to Capital Hill, but it did release a statement.
The takeaways:
- Google notes the measures it's already taken, including tools to increase transparency around who is purchasing election-related ads and how they are being disseminated.
- It also doubles down on its efforts to improve the cybersecurity of political officials, as well as U.S. political organizations.
- Notably absent was any mention of President Trump's recent claims that Google's search is "rigged" against conservative viewpoints.
You can read the company's full statement here.
Titans of Silicon Valley head to Capitol Hill
From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan and Oliver Darcy
Executives from Facebook and Twitter will appear on Capitol Hill today for Big Tech's third high-profile outing in Washington in less than twelve months.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday morning to discuss actions their companies have taken to thwart foreign influence campaigns targeting the 2018 midterm elections.
Dorsey will then participate in a second hearing Wednesday afternoon before the House Energy & Commerce Committee, where he is set to discuss the algorithms Twitter uses to serve content on users' Twitter feeds and "content monitoring." During that hearing, it's likely Dorsey will face questions about — and push back against — accusations of political bias against Republicans.
Google, on the other hand, will likely be a no-show.
Why isn't Google testifying today?
From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan and Jeremy Herb
The Senate Intelligence Committee invited senior leaders from Google as well as Facebook and Twitter, to discuss their role in "protecting elections from misinformation and disinformation." But Google declined to send a top executive. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan and Jeremy Herb explain:
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey agreed to attend. Neither Google nor its parent company Alphabet offered anyone from their C-suites, a committee spokesperson said. Google instead offered to send Kent Walker, its senior vice president of Global Affairs. Senators say Walker isn't senior enough. Senator Richard Burr told reporters that the committee would leave a chair and name plate open for Google.
So a senate panel on election security that’s being held just weeks before the midterms might just consist of Sandberg, Dorsey, and an empty chair.