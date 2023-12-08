Audio
Michigan school shooter to be sentenced

By Aditi Sangal

Updated 9:22 a.m. ET, December 8, 2023
8 Posts
6 min ago

Victim impact statements begin

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Ahead of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley's sentencing, the court is hearing victim impact statements.

Before they began, the judge noted, "This is a very emotional period and I am aware of that. And I'm aware of the emotions that may become apparent in this case."

He advised people in the court to step out and use the composure room to ensure the integrity of the proceedings.

8 min ago

Dozens of emotional victim impact statements expected as we learn fate of Michigan school shooter

From CNN's Jean Casarez, Omar Jimenez, and Aaron Cooper

We will soon learn whether the then-15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who opened fire at his Michigan high school killing four students in 2021, will face the toughest sentence in the state — after what is expected to be an emotional day in court with dozens of victim impact statements to be delivered Friday. 

Scores of family members, loved ones of those killed and injured and witnesses to the shooting are expected to deliver statements — the first to speak will be Nicole Beausoleil, whose daughter Madisyn Baldwin was one of the victims killed in the shooting, her attorney tells CNN. Those speaking Friday will be given as much time as they need, court officials have said.

According to court records, Crumbley’s parents —also facing charges in connection with his shooting — were denied access to physically attend the hearing.

The hearing has just come underway and is being streamed by the court.

More about the shooting: Four students were killed in the rampage, and seven people, including a teacher, were also shot and survived Earlier this year it was ruled the teen —now 17 — could face life in prison without parole, the harshest penalty in the state.

While he is eligible for a life sentence without parole, Crumbley could still be given a life sentence — with the possibility of parole. The judge will ultimately determine sentencing.

Crumbley has pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other charges related to the deadly rampage.

At the time of his guilty plea, the Oakland County Prosecutor said the case was the first in the country where a mass shooter has been convicted of terrorism on state charges

14 min ago

The suspected Michigan school shooter was charged with terrorism

From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Steve Almasy

Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four fellow students at a Michigan high school, was tried as an adult and faces murder, assault and weapons charges.

He also faces one count of terrorism causing death, a rare charge for a school shooting.

Here's how the county’s top prosecutor addressed the terrorism charge.

“There is no playbook about how to prosecute a school shooting and candidly, I wish I’d never even had – it didn’t occur so I wouldn’t have to consider it, but when we sat down, I wanted to make sure all of the victims were represented in the charges that we filed against this individual,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told CNN. “If that’s not terrorism, I don’t know what is.”

She said there is a lot of digital evidence in the case – video and things on social media.

“But you probably don’t even need to see that to know how terrifying it is to be in close proximity of another student shooting and killing fellow students. I mean, it’s terror,” she added.

“Like every other child that was in that building, and I address that about the terrorism charge, we must have an appropriate consequence that speaks for the victims that were not killed or injured but also, they were affected, how do they go back to school?” she said.

Many students can’t eat or sleep, she noted.

“Their parents are sleeping next to them and we shouldn’t ignore that,” she told CNN. “There are obviously four children who were murdered and many others injured but over 1,000 were also victimized as well.”

Michigan law defines an act of terrorism as a “willful and deliberate act that is all of the following:”

  • “An act that would be a violent felony under the laws of this state, whether or not committed in this state.
  • “An act that the person knows or has reason to know is dangerous to human life.
  • “An act that is intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence or affect the conduct of government or a unit of government through intimidation or coercion.”

The criminal complaint against Crumbley refers to the third condition and says the act was committed against the Oxford High School community.

Charging an accused school shooter with terrorism is rare. In 2018, an Ocala, Florida student who shot through a door and wounded another student, was charged with terrorism and later pleaded no contest to that count and other charges.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reported from Oxford and CNN’s Steve Almasy reported and wrote in Atlanta. CNN’s Carolyn Sung in Michigan and Kristina Squeglia contributed to this report.

17 min ago

What we know about the 4 students who were killed in the Michigan school shooting

From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Omar Jimenez

The four people who died in the Michigan school shooting were 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

Madisyn Baldwin was expected to graduate that year, her family told CNN affiliate WDIV, and had already been accepted to several colleges – some with full scholarships. Baldwin was an artist who loved to draw, read and write, her family told WDIV. She was the eldest of three siblings, had a younger half-brother and two sisters she loved dearly, they said.

Tate Myre was dedicated to his sport. He was a star football player who had earned a spot on the varsity team since he was a freshman at Oxford High School, the team said in a tweet. Not only was he talented on the field, he excelled academically and was an honor student.

“My life has been broken just like that,” Ty Myre, who identified himself as Tate’s older brother, wrote on Instagram. “Never in my life will I feel this pain again. This still isn’t right it can’t be. I miss you with everything in my heart Tate. What I would do to see to one more time.”

“Listen to your voice one more time, block for you one more time, wrestle one more time. I had such high hopes for your future and I couldn’t wait to see you make your dream come true and for me to be right by your side along that road,” he added.

Hana St. Juliana was on the school's basketball team. “We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Justin Shilling was a scholar who was part of Oxford School District’s Baccalaureate program, a lettered athlete, and a university scholarship awardee and beloved by so many in his community, family and school, his family said in a statement.

“His potential was boundless in life and yet in death he continues to give of himself as an organ doner (sic). We feel the world can’t have too much of Justin,” the statement reads. “The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him.”

“He was the only Justin Shilling there ever will be,” Craig Shilling, Justin’s father, told CNN ahead of Crumbley’s scheduled sentencing. It’s part of why he said they started the CHOOCH Foundation, which stands for Caring and Helping Others Often Creates Hope, in honor of Justin, because “that’s the kind of person he was,” said Shilling.

Jill Soave also created the “Forever Justin Shilling Foundation” to honor his love for nature. She told CNN Shilling was an organ donor and helped save the lives of six others through donations of his organs and tissue.

25 min ago

Families involved in the trial have also filed civil lawsuits against the school

From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Omar Jimenez

While the the Michigan school shooter's sentencing in the criminal case is one major thing families are dealing with, they’ve also filed civil lawsuits alleging the school and some of its employees should have done more to stop the shooting from happening in the first place.

“I’m not really one of those guys that’s just gonna go out and sue, sue, sue,” said Craig Shilling, father of 17-year-old victim Justin Shilling. That said, “You have to have accountability. You have to know that everything, every rock was overturned, you looked everywhere, that all the questions got asked and answered,” he added.

An independent report commissioned by the Oxford Board of Education, and released in October, found in part, “that had proper threat assessment guidelines been in place and District threat assessment policy followed, this tragedy was avoidable.”

Ven Johnson, president of Ven Johnson Law in Detroit and Flint, Michigan, is representing a number of the Oxford shooting victims and families, including the Shillings and Gregorys, who have filed state and federal lawsuits.

“What we do in civil law is we go after everybody who’s culpable,” Johnson told CNN. “Their own paid-for report says they screwed up and could have prevented the shooting. And they didn’t. And yet, they’re still here in court, trying to get out of being held responsible.”

A portion of their civil claims center on the morning of the November 2021 shooting. Ethan Crumbley’s teacher found a note on his desk. It had a drawing of a handgun pointed at the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me,” as another section showed someone who appeared to have been shot twice and the words “blood everywhere,” according to the lawsuit.

That was among the warnings that prompted a meeting with school officials and his parents. His parents resisted the idea of taking him out of school, so he returned to class, according to the civil lawsuit. No one ever checked his backpack.

Hours later, he went into a bathroom with that backpack and came out with a gun, according to criminal prosecutors.

However, in state civil court, a judge sided with the school district, ruling the district was protected by governmental immunity and that the employees were not the “direct cause of the injury or damage.”

“That’s all B.S., if you ask me. I mean, you have to, you have to own up to your mistakes, no matter what they are,” Shilling said.

Meghan Gregory told CNN she won’t be able to rest until anyone who may be found culpable in the school district is held accountable. “I cannot let it go,” she said.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for the school district about the appeals process and for comment about governmental immunity wins they have had in state circuit court, but has not received a response.

37 min ago

One student was a shooting victim and another was a survivor. Here's what happened to them during the shooting

From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Omar Jimenez

In some of 17-year-old Justin Shilling’s final moments, he was hiding in a bathroom with another student, Keegan Gregory, who was texting his family group chat in real time as everything played out.

“IM [sic] HIDING IN THE BATHROOM, OMG, HELP, MOM,” read a series of messages. “He killed him, OMFG” read the next two.

Then for four excruciating minutes, nothing.

“He wasn’t responding, and I started screaming hysterically,” Meghan Gregory, Keegan’s mother, told CNN.

Finally, a text came through.

“I JUST WATCHED HIM KILL SOMEONE,” AND “HE PUT ME UP AGAINST THE WALL” before he texted that he ran and, likely as a result, survived.

“The day he came home, he sat with us and he said, ‘I shouldn’t have left him,’” Gregory said, recalling what her son told her about Justin Shilling, who was killed in the same bathroom where Keegan was hiding.

“There’s nothing he could’ve done for Justin, but he feels this guilt because they were in it together,” she said.

Keegan was 15 at the time of the shooting and for years has gone to therapy to try and process what happened. He’s now moved away from the area to a different school.

“He couldn’t go back into Oxford. He tried. But it was too much for him,” his mother said.

While CNN sat with his mother, Keegan was working on his victim impact statement, something he initially wanted nothing to do with, his mother said. Now, “he feels it’s important that he gets up there.”

“He’s a completely different person” than he used to be, she said. “Having that innocence ripped from him changed him. He doesn’t get the childhood that most kids get.”
1 min ago

Parents of a student killed in Michigan school shooting are planning to make a victim impact statement

From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Omar Jimenez

Justin Shilling's mother Jill Soave speaks with CNN.
Justin Shilling's mother Jill Soave speaks with CNN.

Ahead of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley's sentencing, parents of one student who was killed said the harshest penalty available in Michigan — a life sentence without the possibility of parole — isn’t enough for them.

Justin Shilling’s parents are among those planning to provide a victim impact statement to the court at the sentencing hearing Friday to talk about how their lives have changed since the shooting.

“I’m very grateful that Friday we do have the final sentencing for the shooter. That part, to be over, is going to be huge for me,” Justin Shilling’s mother, Jill Soave, told CNN. “Being in the courtroom with a person that murdered my son, I don’t want to do that. It’s hard, but I’m going to speak for myself and for Justin,” she said as she fought back tears.

Craig Shilling speaks with CNN.
Craig Shilling speaks with CNN.

“I’m praying for life without parole,” she said. “Nothing is enough. You know, he gets to live, and my son doesn’t. So I’m never going to feel satisfied as a parent, but that is the maximum punishment allowed by the law. So I am praying that the judge will make that decision.”

“I personally feel that when you do something like that, that you should meet the same fate. You can’t just pull the trigger on somebody and then walk away like nothing happened,” Craig Shilling, Justin’s father, told CNN ahead of Crumbley’s scheduled sentencing.

Justin Shilling
Justin Shilling courtesy family of Justin Shilling

Both parents describe “primal” feelings of rage against the shooter, and they want their voices to be heard.

Soave said she can feel Justin’s presence still, that it helps her feel a sense of calm. Shilling hopes to keep a similar level of composure.

“That’s all that I can do, try and keep myself composed enough to get through my speech,” he said. “And make sure that I do the best for my son.”

8 min ago

Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley to be sentenced today

From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Omar Jimenez

Ethan Crumbley killed four of his classmates and wounded seven other people at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021.

In October 2022, the gunman pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other charges. Prosecutors said at the time they believe this was the first time a mass shooter had ever been convicted of terrorism on state charges for “an act of targeted violence like this.”

The state of Michigan doesn’t have the death penalty, but in September 2023 a judge ruled the shooter is eligible for life without parole, despite him being 15 at the time of the shooting. A lesser sentence of life with the potential for parole could also be handed down.