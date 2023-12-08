We will soon learn whether the then-15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who opened fire at his Michigan high school killing four students in 2021, will face the toughest sentence in the state — after what is expected to be an emotional day in court with dozens of victim impact statements to be delivered Friday.

Scores of family members, loved ones of those killed and injured and witnesses to the shooting are expected to deliver statements — the first to speak will be Nicole Beausoleil, whose daughter Madisyn Baldwin was one of the victims killed in the shooting, her attorney tells CNN. Those speaking Friday will be given as much time as they need, court officials have said.

According to court records, Crumbley’s parents —also facing charges in connection with his shooting — were denied access to physically attend the hearing.

The hearing has just come underway and is being streamed by the court.

More about the shooting: Four students were killed in the rampage, and seven people, including a teacher, were also shot and survived Earlier this year it was ruled the teen —now 17 — could face life in prison without parole, the harshest penalty in the state.

While he is eligible for a life sentence without parole, Crumbley could still be given a life sentence — with the possibility of parole. The judge will ultimately determine sentencing.

Crumbley has pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other charges related to the deadly rampage.

At the time of his guilty plea, the Oakland County Prosecutor said the case was the first in the country where a mass shooter has been convicted of terrorism on state charges