EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns

EPA chief Scott Pruitt resignsBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
She confronted Scott Pruitt at a restaurant this week
From CNN's Annie Geng
Kristin Mink was having lunch with her son on Monday when she noticed Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt with a colleague at Teaism in Penn Quarter and decided to confront him, child in tow.
She then urged him to "resign before your scandals push you out."
In a video of the encounter, Mink cites Pruitt's "slashing strong fuel standards for cars and trucks for the benefits of big corporations" and his "paying about 50 bucks a night to stay in a DC condo that's connected to an energy lobbying firm, while approving their dirty sands pipeline" as reasons for him to resign.
"We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children," Mink tells Pruitt in the video.
Today, Mink spoke to CNN about Pruitt's resignation.
She said initially felt "unrestrained glee" by the news "because that was what I wanted him to do and followed immediately of course by the realization that Trump now gets to appoints somebody else. And we see that it's Andrew Wheeler, a coal lobbyist. So clearly the agenda is not going to be getting any better."
EPA staffers learned about Pruitt's resignation from Trump's tweet
From Rene Marsh and Jeremy Diamond:
Scott Pruitt’s resignation came as a surprise to many top level employees at the EPA, according to a source familiar with the matter. Top level EPA officials had been preparing for meetings with Pruitt this week, not knowing he’d be resigning today, the source said.
Two other EPA officials said they had no idea Pruitt's resignation was coming today. Like the rest of the country, they found out from Trump's tweets, they said.
Another source, an agency employee, said many staff members and personnel found out from social media or friends. This employee said EPA staff have not received any correspondence or email resignation from Scott Pruitt announcing his departure.
Read Scott Pruitt's resignation letter to President Trump
From CNN's Ryan Nobles
An EPA official has provided CNN a copy of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's resignation letter to President Trump.
In his letter, Pruitt said: "It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring. However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”
Read Pruitt's letter below:
"Mr. President, it has been an honor to serve you in the Cabinet as Administrator of the EPA. Truly, your confidence in me has blessed me personally and enabled me to advance your agenda beyond what anyone anticipated at the beginning of your Administration. Your courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people, both with regard to improved environmental outcomes as well as historical regulatory reform, is in fact occurring at an unprecedented pace and I thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the American people in helping achieve those ends.
That is why it is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as Administrator of the EPA effective as of July 6. It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring. However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.
My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.
Your Faithful Friend,
Scott Pruitt
The EPA’s inspector general will continue investigating Pruitt
From CNN's Juana Summers and Sara Ganim
A spokesman for the EPA's Office of Inspector General told CNN that ongoing or pending reviews of Scott Pruitt will continue, even though he has resigned.
What we know about the investigation
- The EPA inspector general is reviewing all of Pruitt's 2017 travel, which is expected to include multiple taxpayer-funded weekend trips that Pruitt took to Oklahoma, as well as official travel to Italy and Morocco.
- The inspector general told Congress in a May 2018 letter that he expects the review will be completed by the end of September.
- A different EPA inspector general review involves Pruitt's travel practices, suggesting that it will review Pruitt's use of his round-the-clock security detail, which travels with him even when off-duty on family vacations.
Both the EPA inspector general and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) are reviewing an April 2017 meeting that Pruitt had with the National Mining Association regarding the Paris climate agreement, which critics said may have violated anti-lobbying laws
Here's who will replace Scott Pruitt
President Trump announced today that he accepted Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's resignation.
EPA deputy Andrew Wheeler will place take over for Pruitt on Monday, Trump said.
Here's what we know about Wheeler:
- Wheeler worked as a coal lobbyist.
- He served on Capitol Hill as a Republican staff member for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and as a top aide to Sen. Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican and an outspoken climate change skeptic who told CNN last month the EPA is "brainwashing our kids."
- Wheeler was confirmed to be the No. 2 official at the EPA in April.
- Ahead of the confirmation vote in April, Inhofe came to Wheeler's defense and vouched for both his character and anti-regulation bona fides.
EPA staffer: "Incredible that he lasted as long as he did"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
Environmental Protection Agency officials are reeling from the news that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned — something many inside the EPA had begun to believe might never happen.
Pruitt had lost the confidence of much of the EPA's career and political appointees, but many of those eager to see him resign had begun to lose hope that he would resign or be pushed out by the President.
Senior Democrat: "Scott Pruitt's reign of venality is finally over"
Rep. Gerry Connolly, a senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, put out this strongly worded statement on Scott Pruitt’s resignation:
“Scott Pruitt's reign of venality is finally over. He made swamp creatures blush with his shameless excesses. All tolerated because President Trump liked his zealotry. Shame.”
A few of the scandals surrounding Scott Pruitt
From CNN's Eli Watkins and Clare Foran
Scott Pruitt faced a steady stream of negative headlines in recent weeks and months. Here's a look at some of the controversies:
- Pruitt's travel: The EPA inspector general is probing Pruitt's travel practices. The review began following reports Pruitt would frequently travel home to Oklahoma on the taxpayers' dime. EPA documents reviewed by CNN in February showed attorneys for Pruitt's office justifying a series of charter flights last summer, including some $14,000 expended on travel around his home state of Oklahoma.
- First class flights: Pruitt defended some first-class travel in February by saying it was for security purposes, citing the "toxic environment" in politics and implying he was less likely to face threats in a first-class crowd. A report from The Washington Post in mid-March said documents the EPA provided to Congress outlined further travel expenses from Pruitt, totaling about $68,000 and including a nearly $20,000, four-day trip to Morocco and a series of first-class flights.
- Questionable housing: Pruitt also reportedly lived for about six months in a Capitol Hill condo owned by a health care lobbyist whose husband has lobbied the EPA and payed below the market rate.
- Staff raises: His chief of staff signed on his behalf approving large raises for two of his close aides
- And staff demotions: Sources say Multiple senior EPA officials were demoted after they raised concerns about Pruitt’s spending.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns, Trump says
From CNN's Kyle Feldscher
President Donald Trump said he has accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.
Pruitt's resignation follows months during which he has been embroiled in one ethics controversy after the next.
Trump tweeted the news about Pruitt's resignation:
Some background: Questions over Pruitt’s spending have been especially frequent: Documents showed showed the EPA spent more than $30,000 on security for Pruitt's 2017 trip to Italy and $14,000 on charter flights around Oklahoma that summer. A report from The Washington Post in March outlined further travel expenses from Pruitt, totaling about $68,000 and including a nearly $20,000, four-day trip to Morocco and a series of first class flights.
Pruitt also reportedly lived for about six months in a Capitol Hill condo owned by a health care lobbyist whose husband has lobbied the EPA and payed below the market rate.
His chief of staff signed on his behalf approving large raises for two of his close aides, and sources say Multiple senior EPA officials were demoted after they raised concerns about Pruitt’s spending.