Embattled EPA administrator faces CongressBy Meg Wagner
Pruitt was asked if he knew about staff raises. He said he didn't know the amounts.
In a lengthy back-and-fourth with Rep. Paul Tonko about raises his staff received, Scott Pruitt told members of Congress that he was not aware of how much the raises amounted.
Tonko: Did you authorize (your chief of staff) Mr. Jackson to sign those documents for you?
Pruitt: Congressman, those were delegated to in that Mr. Jackson, and the inspector general did reference that in his management alert –
Tonko: You did authorize him to sign them?
Pruitt: Those decisions – that decision was made by my staff –
This exchange went on for a while. Eventually, Pruitt said he wasn't aware of the amount.
Pruitt: I was not aware of the amount nor --
Tonko: Not the amount. Were you aware of the raises?
Pruitt: I was not aware of the amount, nor was I aware of the bypassing or the PPO process not being respected.
Protesters are sitting just a few rows behind Pruitt
From CNN's Ashley Killough
There are a handful of protesters in the second row behind EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.
They are holding signs and waiting for whenever the camera is on Pruitt so they can stand up behind him.
Security is now asking them to put down their signs, but they are not escorting them out at the moment.
The White House is watching Pruitt's hearing
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond and Jim Acosta
A senior White House official told CNN that aides to President Trump will be watching Pruitt's performance today.
This given the fact that the EPA administrator and his team rejected White House attempts to prepare him for his testimony.
EPA officials are watching Pruitt, many hoping he bombs
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond and Jim Acosta
All eyes are on Scott Pruitt's congressional hearings on the Environmental Protection Agency today.
And many EPA officials, including conservative political appointees, are hoping the EPA administrator goes up in flames, two EPA officials told CNN.
Many EPA officials who believe the administrator should be pushed out of his Cabinet-level position because of his behavior at the agency's helm are hoping that an abysmal televised performance will sink Pruitt in President Trump's mind.
Beyond a handful of aides who are loyal to Pruitt, much of the agency's politically appointed members have lost confidence in the EPA administrator, believing he has been a distraction to the agency's mission and Trump's agenda.
Pruitt loyalists, though, were surprisingly upbeat Thursday morning during a senior staff meeting at EPA headquarters, one official said, appearing "extremely confident."
"They either know something nobody else does or they're that naive," one official said.
Pruitt: I hope to "set the record straight"
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, in his opening statement, said, “facts are facts, and fiction is fiction," and he hopes to "set the record straight."
Pruitt added that “a lie doesn’t become truth just because it appears on the front page of the newspaper.”
He said some of the stories “have been so twisted they do not resemble reality.”
Lawmaker to Pruitt: "I'm concerned that you have no idea of what is going on in your name, at your agency"
Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko asked EPA chief Scott Pruitt about questionable raises for his staff.
Here's how the exchange went down:
Tonko: "The EPA inspector general is looking into those raises, and last week the IG released preliminary information showing that the forms to grant the raises were signed by your chief of staff, Mr. Ryan Jackson, who wrote he was signing on your behalf. This is your opportunity to set the record straight: Did you, administrator, authorize Mr. Jackson to sign the documents for you?"
Pruitt: "Those were delegated to and — to Mr. Jackson and the inspector general did reference that in his management alert."
Tonko: "You did authorize him then to sign them?"
Lawmaker to Pruitt: "You really should resign"
Rep. Frank Pallone, in his opening statements, said told Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt that he is "undeserving of the public trust" and encouraged him to resign.
Pallone said Pruitt, who is embroiled in several controversies right now, has brought "secrecy, conflicts of interest and scandal" to the EPA.
“In any other administration, Republican or Democrat, you would be long gone by now.”
Democratic congressman: "The mounting evidence of serious ethics violations" can't be ignored
Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is appearing in front of two House committees today. His hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee just got started.
In opening statements, Rep. Paul Tonko said he's concerned about Pruitt's policies as well as what could be "serious ethics violations."
"Imagine if a Democrat acted in this manner—would you stand for it? I think the answer is clear you would not," Tonko added.
Tonko is a Democrat, but even the Republican members of this committee expressed their concerns about the scandals surrounding Pruitt.
A list of the controversies surrounding Pruitt
From CNN's Clare Foran and Eli Watkins
A steady stream of negative headlines involving Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in recent weeks and months could come up in today's hearing.
Here are just a few of them:
- The $43,000 the EPA spent to purchase and install a soundproof booth in Pruitt's office
- EPA chief of staff signed on Pruitt's behalf the authorization of large raises to two close aides
- The EPA Inspector General is probing Pruitt's travel practices. The review began following reports Pruitt would frequently travel home to Oklahoma on the taxpayers' dime.
- Multiple senior EPA officials, including a career official and political appointees, were sidelined or demoted after they raised concerns or pushed back on the amount of money Pruitt has spent
- Pruitt lived for about six months in a Capitol Hill condo owned by a health care lobbyist