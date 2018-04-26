In a lengthy back-and-fourth with Rep. Paul Tonko about raises his staff received, Scott Pruitt told members of Congress that he was not aware of how much the raises amounted.

Tonko: Did you authorize (your chief of staff) Mr. Jackson to sign those documents for you?

Pruitt: Congressman, those were delegated to in that Mr. Jackson, and the inspector general did reference that in his management alert –

Tonko: You did authorize him to sign them?

Pruitt: Those decisions – that decision was made by my staff –

This exchange went on for a while. Eventually, Pruitt said he wasn't aware of the amount.

Pruitt: I was not aware of the amount nor --

Tonko: Not the amount. Were you aware of the raises?

Pruitt: I was not aware of the amount, nor was I aware of the bypassing or the PPO process not being respected.