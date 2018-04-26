Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is appearing in front of two House committees today. His hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee just got started.

In opening statements, Rep. Paul Tonko said he's concerned about Pruitt's policies as well as what could be "serious ethics violations."

“The mounting evidence of serious ethics violations and credible investigations at the highest level cannot go unscrutinized."

"Imagine if a Democrat acted in this manner—would you stand for it? I think the answer is clear you would not," Tonko added.

Tonko is a Democrat, but even the Republican members of this committee expressed their concerns about the scandals surrounding Pruitt.