Embattled EPA administrator faces CongressBy Meg Wagner
Democratic congressman: "The mounting evidence of serious ethics violations" can't be ignored
Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is appearing in front of two House committees today. His hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee just got started.
In opening statements, Rep. Paul Tonko said he's concerned about Pruitt's policies as well as what could be "serious ethics violations."
"Imagine if a Democrat acted in this manner—would you stand for it? I think the answer is clear you would not," Tonko added.
Tonko is a Democrat, but even the Republican members of this committee expressed their concerns about the scandals surrounding Pruitt.
A list of the controversies surrounding Pruitt
A steady stream of negative headlines involving Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in recent weeks and months could come up in today's hearing.
Here are just a few of them:
- The $43,000 the EPA spent to purchase and install a soundproof booth in Pruitt's office
- EPA chief of staff signed on Pruitt's behalf the authorization of large raises to two close aides
- The EPA Inspector General is probing Pruitt's travel practices. The review began following reports Pruitt would frequently travel home to Oklahoma on the taxpayers' dime.
- Multiple senior EPA officials, including a career official and political appointees, were sidelined or demoted after they raised concerns or pushed back on the amount of money Pruitt has spent
- Pruitt lived for about six months in a Capitol Hill condo owned by a health care lobbyist
House Democrat: "We have very serious concerns about his mismanagement"
Rep. Paul Tonko, a Democrat who sits on the energy and commerce committee, said EPA director Scott Pruitt is "bringing an imbalance to the job."
"We have very serious concerns about his mismanagement. His ability to help some, in this case, polluters rather than addressing the public good and public health documents. So we think he's bringing an imbalance to the job, so that's very critical. But also I think the efforts — the problematic efforts — to build a stronger environment is an important part of the equation and we want facts and science to be regarded not disregarded."
He said he believes his Republicans colleagues will press Pruitt on some of the alleged scandals.
"At some point I got to believe that no matter what your political persuasion is, you see the failure here," he said.
Pruitt fears the White House is trying to undermine him, sources say
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt believes members of the administration are actively trying to get rid of him, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN.
The mounting bitterness spurred Pruitt's to reject offers from the White House to help him prepare for his expected grilling on Capitol Hill Thursday.
Pruitt and the White House have a tense relationship.
Pruitt and his staff have blamed the White House, in part, for several of the leaks of damaging information about him. In recent days, they rejected offers from the White House press shop to prepare for his hearings because they don't think the staff can be trusted not to leak information about the prep session.
Pruitt was incredibly frustrated, one source said, after Bloomberg reported that White House officials were advising Republicans to temper their support of Pruitt.
Republicans are frustrated with Pruitt, too
Senate Republicans are becoming increasingly frustrated with Scott Pruitt, who leads the Environmental Protection Agency.
While many Democrats have already called on Pruitt to resign, Republicans in Congress have largely held their fire. But as reports continue to raise issues — from questions over renting a condo from a lobbyist friend to a penchant for 24-hour security and first-class travel — Republican lawmakers are growing impatient.
Here's what Senate Republicans are saying:
- Sen. John Thune: "They are not good reports. He needs to answer those questions ... There's a lot stuff out there around him that is certainly not helpful to his or the administration's cause."
- Sen. John Kennedy: "Some of his behavior has hurt the President of the United States. It's hurt the President's credibility. It has hurt the credibility of all of us. And it would be way cooler if he'd behave."
- Sen. John Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee: "I've been asking the questions — they still need to be answered," he said.
Pruitt is supposed to talk about the budget. He'll likely get questions about several scandals.
Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is scheduled to talk about the budget today.
But he'll likely receive scrutiny from Democrats — and potentially some Republicans — over a long list of decisions that have landed him in the headlines.
He's faced a barrage of criticism about a number of allegations:
- Spending extravagantly on security costs (No previous EPA chief has ever received a 24/7 security detail)
- Building a sound proof booth in his office
- Approving raises for staffers
- Renting a condo from a lobbyist who had business before his agency
Pruitt's first hearing starts at 10 a.m. ET
Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, will go before two House committees today.
He'll appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee at 10 a.m. ET. At 2 p.m. ET, he will appear before the House Appropriations committee.