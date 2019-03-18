Elizabeth Warren CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Elizabeth Warren takes the stage
"Hey Jake!"
An enthusiastic Sen. Elizabeth Warren just took the stage at Jackson State University, and, after telling CNN's Jake Tapper she missed teaching, quickly took her first question.
She was asked what message she might have for poor, white, rural voters in deep red Mississippi.
Why these young voters came out to Warren's town hall tonight
We just talked with three young women who were on their way into tonight's town hall, and asked them why they came. Here's what they said:
Brenna Michael, 19
"It's rare that a Democrat comes to Mississippi and is speaking in an environment where college students are at."
Kyla Cole, 18
"I want to know about her platform and just to be educated"
AK Singleton, 20
"At this point, it is very overwhelming to know kind of where everyone stands on every issues, what issues they do care about, what issues they don't necessarily care about and then going forward it's super important to get educated really early on," she said.
They're here tonight with an open mind, seeking an honest leader with integrity
Sally Fran Ross and her two friends, Harriet Tanzman and Pat Hall, are keeping an open mind tonight.
Hall said she didn't know much about Elizabeth Warren, and thought she appeared to be "flaky."
But once she started reading up on her background, she realized there was a lot more to Warren.
Warren wants to challenge the super wealthy and corporate giants
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign in February, joins a number of her Democratic colleagues in the Senate in the race for the White House.
The Massachusetts senator has unveiled several major policies this year aimed at dismantling wealthy and powerful interests.
Here are some of her key policies:
- She's released a plan to break up tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook.
- Warren has also proposed a sweeping universal child care plan.
- In January, Warren released a "wealth tax" plan aimed at the most affluent Americans whose net worth exceeds $50 million. Her child care plan would be paid by a part of the revenue from her proposed wealth tax.
We expect to hear more about these tonight. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET.
Warren talks up housing plan during two stops in Mississippi Delta on her way to Jackson
From CNN's Greg Krieg and Annie Grayer
Elizabeth Warren sought to draw attention to her ambitious housing plan, and the federal government’s failure to combat poverty in the Mississippi Delta, during a pair of stops en route to tonight's town hall in Jackson.
Following an Sunday event in Memphis, Warren on Monday first stopped in Cleveland, Mississippi, where she walked with state Sen. Willie Simmons from the home of Civil Rights leader Amzie Moore up a street marked by deserted lots and decaying small family homes – including one that had been burned out and abandoned, but never knocked down – on their way to his restaurant, “The Senator’s Place.”
“The federal government ought to be a better partner for communities like Cleveland,” Warren said as she spoke to 46-year-old Kenyarda Graham, who sat on a plastic crate across the street from his mother’s house, where he’d been born and raised.
Graham said he recognized Warren, but didn’t know she was running for president.
“Right now feeling how I am, I feel like I’m losing weight,” he told her, describing the community’s struggles with poverty and addiction. “I know I’m not healthy.”
Trailed by reporters and cameras, Warren embraced residents and onlookers, talking up her plan for major new investments in similar neighborhoods. The tableau at points recalled Robert F. Kennedy’s visit 1967 visit to the Delta region, which was racked by poverty and starvation – a trip encouraged and led by activist Marian Wright, a young NAACP attorney who as Marian Wright Edelman (she married close Kennedy aide Peter Edelman) would go on to found the Children’s Defense Fund. Kennedy’s trip shone a spotlight on hunger in the region, over the objection segregationist elected officials.
Addressing reporters on the street, Warren tied her housing plan – which is derived from her American Housing and Economic Mobility Act legislation -- to other proposals, like expanding health care and infrastructure spending.
“I know there's a lot that goes into making a community work and one of the things I've been talking about with (state Sen. Simmons) is money for rehabilitating housing, money to build new houses,” Warren said on Monday. “I see a lot of gaps and spaces, but we've also put money in this bill to help out making a community work.”
Robert Sanders, a city alderman in Ward 2, dropped back from the throng of reporters as the tour concluded and made its way into Simmons’ popular restaurant, which had been featured on the late Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown.” Sanders said he was glad that Warren visited the Delta and not, as other candidates had in the past, stuck only to larger cities like Jackson.
He also made the point that issues facing the families in the neighborhood aren’t a creation of the Trump era.
Public investments “that could be vital here is being placed in other areas, but not specifically the Mississippi Delta," Sanders said. "But there was need before Donald Trump took office, as well. We just need to make sure we're prioritized."
