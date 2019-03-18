Asked about “Medicare for All” at CNN’s town hall Monday night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested that she was open to multiple paths to universal coverage.

“When we talk about Medicare for All, there are a lot of different pathways. What we’re all looking for is the lowest cost way to make sure that everybody gets covered,” Warren said.

The Massachusetts senator then voiced several ways to achieve universal coverage:

Lowering the age : “Some folks are talking about, let’s start lowering the age. Maybe bringing it down to 60, 55, 50. That helps cover people who are most at risk.”

: “Some folks are talking about, let’s start lowering the age. Maybe bringing it down to 60, 55, 50. That helps cover people who are most at risk.” Increasing the age : “Some people say do it the other way. Let’s bring it up from -- everybody under 30 gets covered by Medicare.”

: “Some people say do it the other way. Let’s bring it up from -- everybody under 30 gets covered by Medicare.” Employer buy-in : “Others say let employers be able to buy into the Medicare plans.”

: “Others say let employers be able to buy into the Medicare plans.” Employee buy-in : “Others say let’s let employees buy into the Medicare plans.”

: “Others say let’s let employees buy into the Medicare plans.” Expanding Medicaid: “I’ve also co-sponsored other bills including expanding Medicaid as another approach that we use.”

“For me what’s key is we get everybody at the table on this,” Warren emphasized, later adding: “But what’s really important to me about this is we never lose sight of what the center is. Because the center is about making sure that every single person in this country gets the coverage they need and that it’s at a price that they can afford.”