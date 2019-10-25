The nation honors Rep. Elijah Cummings
Elijah Cummings was a prominent Trump critic
As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, one of the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland was no stranger to duels with the President.
Over the summer, Trump tweeted disparaging remarks toward Cummings and his Maryland district, which includes much of Baltimore, calling the majority black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."
Responding to some of the President's tweets — in which Trump suggested the congressman needed to spend more time fixing his district — Cummings said on Twitter:
"Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents."
Trump's first reaction to Cummings' death came in a tweet Oct. 17 in which he wished his "warmest condolences."
"I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!" Trump tweeted.
Trump and Cummings did not always disagree. More than two years ago, Cummings emerged from a White House meeting with Trump and told reporters that the two men had found common ground on their shared interest in lowering drug prices.
Cummings will be remembered at a funeral in Baltimore today. Here's what we expect
Rep. Elijah Cummings will be remembered at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, this morning.
Cummings' body laid in state in National Statuary Hall in the US Capitol on Thursday. He appears to be the first African American and African American lawmaker to lie in state in the US Capitol, according to congressional historians.
Cummings, a longtime Maryland Democrat and key figure leading investigations into President Trump, died last week at the age of 68.
Here's what we know about today's service:
- The funeral is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.
- President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Kweisi Mfume, the former president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will deliver speeches.