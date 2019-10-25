Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, one of the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland was no stranger to duels with the President.

Over the summer, Trump tweeted disparaging remarks toward Cummings and his Maryland district, which includes much of Baltimore, calling the majority black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Responding to some of the President's tweets — in which Trump suggested the congressman needed to spend more time fixing his district — Cummings said on Twitter:

"Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents."

Trump's first reaction to Cummings' death came in a tweet Oct. 17 in which he wished his "warmest condolences."

"I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!" Trump tweeted.

Trump and Cummings did not always disagree. More than two years ago, Cummings emerged from a White House meeting with Trump and told reporters that the two men had found common ground on their shared interest in lowering drug prices.