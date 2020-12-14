Mississippi’s electors cast their six votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Jackson.

Trump won Mississippi by more than 16 percentage points over Biden.

Mississippi has voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since 1980.

About the process: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results.

Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.