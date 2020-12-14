Live TV
Electoral College votes to affirm Biden's win

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, December 14, 2020
1 min ago

Mississippi casts its 6 electoral votes for Trump

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowtiz and Ethan Cohen

Mississippi’s electors cast their six votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Jackson.

Trump won Mississippi by more than 16 percentage points over Biden.  

Mississippi has voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since 1980. 

About the process: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results.

Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

5 min ago

Here's how some states are increasing security for the Electoral College vote

With the heightened attention on today’s Electoral College voting, some states are instituting increased security protocols due to concerns over safety, threats and protests.

The Michigan House and Senate offices will be closed to the public Monday after "credible threats of violence" as the state's 16 electors prepare to cast their votes for president and vice president, a spokesperson told CNN.

In Arizona, the Electoral College will be meeting at an undisclosed location, according to the public information office for the secretary of state.

In Wisconsin, electors are being told to use an unmarked entrance with police escort, according to one of the electors.  

Electors in Pennsylvania told CNN they are getting a law enforcement escort, in groups, to the venue where the vote will be held and then back to their hotels and other locations. 

Pennsylvania State Police have said there are no specific threats associated with the vote— but an official with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State’s office tells CNN: “ We and our security partners are closely monitoring for threats and are taking steps to safeguard the Electoral College participants and process.”

Protestors were at the state Capitol this weekend but so far none have been seen.

CNN's Annie Grayer, Kristina Sgueglia, Leslie Perrot, Adrienne Broaddus, Brian Todd and Bill Kirkos contributed reporting to this post.

5 min ago

Indiana casts its 11 electoral votes for Trump

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Ethan Cohen

Indiana Secretary of State's Office
Indiana’s electors cast their 11 votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Indianapolis.

Trump beat Biden in Indiana by about 16 percentage points, 57% to 41%. Vice President Mike Pence represented Indiana in the House and served as governor before being selected as Trump’s running mate in 2016.

The Hoosier State is reliably Republican at the presidential level. In 2008, Barack Obama became the first Democrat to win Indiana since Lyndon Johnson in 1964 and only the second in more than 70 years. The state flipped back to Republicans in 2012, voting for Mitt Romney over Obama.





12 min ago

New Hampshire casts its 4 electoral votes for Biden

From CNN's David Wright and Adam Levy

New Hampshire’s electors just cast their four votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Concord.

Former vice president Biden won New Hampshire by about 7 percentage points in 2020.

The state has voted Democratic in presidential elections in all but one cycle since 1992.





See it here:

20 min ago

These 5 states will cast their votes in the 11 a.m. ET hour

From CNN's Chris Boyette

Electors across the country continue to formally cast their votes for president.

Today, 538 electors from every state and Washington, DC will partake in a critical part of the US electoral process, during which they will vote to affirm the votes of more than 150 million Americans cast during the 2020 election.

These are the states voting in the 11 a.m. ET hour:

  • Arkansas
  • Illinois
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina

37 min ago

Unlike 2016, there is very little talk of faithless electors this year

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

While reading my colleague Paul LeBlanc's post on how faithless electors won’t matter this year, it struck me how little talk there has been of faithless electors overall.

The Trump era of politics has been defined by the “unprecedented.” You might have thought therefore that President Trump, his entourage or any of his fanbase might have made a real play to get some electors to be faithless.

After all, many (though not all) are legally allowed to. Yet there doesn’t seem to have been any concrete efforts to flip electors from Biden to Trump (or Biden to anyone).

That’s far different from four years ago. There was a real movement to flip electors away from Trump. Some Hollywood actors even made a video about it.

I guess the fact that only 10 electors were “faithless” to their pledged choice (the highest since 1872) and Clinton lost more electors than Trump shows how fruitless a task it is. Biden could lose 36 electors today and still win.

21 min ago

Tennessee casts its 11 electoral votes for Trump

From Greg Hughes and Liz Stark

Tennessee Secretary of State's Office
Tennessee’s electors just cast their 11 votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Nashville.

Trump won Tennessee by more than 23 percentage points, about 61% to 37%.

Republicans have carried Tennessee in 11 of the last 14 presidential contests.



It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

Watch the votes:

10 min ago

Vermont casts the first electoral votes in the country

From CNN's Ethan Cohen

Vrmont’s electors cast their three votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Montpelier.

These were the first electoral votes cast in the country. 

Biden got 66% of Vermont’s popular vote — more than double Donald Trump’s 31% in the state. A Democratic stronghold, this is the eighth election in a row that the Green Mountain State has voted for the party’s presidential nominee.  





Watch the moment here:

1 hr 10 min ago

President-elect Biden will address the nation tonight following Electoral College certification

From CNN's Jessica Dean 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on December 11, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. 
President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation tonight in primetime with remarks focused on the Electoral College certification and the “strength and resiliency of our democracy,” according to a press release from the Biden transition team. 

A key part of Biden’s pitch to voters was his promise to work to unite the country and heal political divisions. Tonight will present a prominent opportunity to do that. 