With the heightened attention on today’s Electoral College voting, some states are instituting increased security protocols due to concerns over safety, threats and protests.
The Michigan House and Senate offices will be closed to the public Monday after "credible threats of violence" as the state's 16 electors prepare to cast their votes for president and vice president, a spokesperson told CNN.
In Arizona, the Electoral College will be meeting at an undisclosed location, according to the public information office for the secretary of state.
In Wisconsin, electors are being told to use an unmarked entrance with police escort, according to one of the electors.
Electors in Pennsylvania told CNN they are getting a law enforcement escort, in groups, to the venue where the vote will be held and then back to their hotels and other locations.
Pennsylvania State Police have said there are no specific threats associated with the vote— but an official with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State’s office tells CNN: “ We and our security partners are closely monitoring for threats and are taking steps to safeguard the Electoral College participants and process.”
Protestors were at the state Capitol this weekend but so far none have been seen.
CNN's Annie Grayer, Kristina Sgueglia, Leslie Perrot, Adrienne Broaddus, Brian Todd and Bill Kirkos contributed reporting to this post.