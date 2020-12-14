Biden praises local and state officials who showed "unwavering faith" in the law

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden praised the efforts by local and state official and volunteers who "did their duty in the face of a pandemic" by upholding the election results.

"American democracy works because America makes it work at a local level. One of the extraordinary things we saw this year that was that everyday Americans, our friends and our neighbors, often volunteers, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, demonstrated absolute courage. They showed a deep and unwavering faith in and a commitment to the law," Biden said.

He noted how officials did not "give credence to what they knew was not true."

"They knew this election was overseen, was overseen by them. It was honest. It was free and it was fair," Biden said.

Biden highlighted how many officials faced political pressure, verbal abuse and threats of physical violence.

"It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election. It's simply unconscionable. We all these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn't seek the spotlight," Biden said. "Our democracy survived because of them which is proof once more that it's every day Americans infused with honor, character and decency that is the heart of this nation."

Watch Biden's speech: