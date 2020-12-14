Trump is looking past today's Electoral College vote to Jan. 6

President Trump is already looking past today's electoral college vote as he sees one final avenue to block Joe Biden from becoming the next president — the official tallying of votes in the House of Representatives on Jan. 6, a White House adviser said.

The adviser described the option as yet another "long shot," much like the Trump team legal challenges that went nowhere.

The reality is the prospect of upending the election results in the House is more than just a "long shot" as Democrats will refuse to go along with any GOP members seeking to overturn Biden's victory.

House members can challenge the results on Jan. 6, when Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to preside over the official tallying of the electoral votes. But those members would need a Republican senator to sign on to the effort.

Even if the GOP effort makes it that far, the Democratic controlled House would vote down such a maneuver.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to answer whether Trump would accept today's electoral college results. She told reporters that she could not stop to take questions as it was raining at the time. She was holding an umbrella.