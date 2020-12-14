Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus vaccine

live news

Live

Electoral College votes

Live Updates

Electoral College votes to affirm Biden's win

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:16 p.m. ET, December 14, 2020
84 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
53 min ago

Trump is looking past today's Electoral College vote to Jan. 6

From CNN's Jim Acosta

President Trump is already looking past today's electoral college vote as he sees one final avenue to block Joe Biden from becoming the next president — the official tallying of votes in the House of Representatives on Jan. 6, a White House adviser said. 

The adviser described the option as yet another "long shot," much like the Trump team legal challenges that went nowhere. 

The reality is the prospect of upending the election results in the House is more than just a "long shot" as Democrats will refuse to go along with any GOP members seeking to overturn Biden's victory. 

House members can challenge the results on Jan. 6, when Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to preside over the official tallying of the electoral votes. But those members would need a Republican senator to sign on to the effort.

Even if the GOP effort makes it that far, the Democratic controlled House would vote down such a maneuver.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to answer whether Trump would accept today's electoral college results. She told reporters that she could not stop to take questions as it was raining at the time. She was holding an umbrella.

22 min ago

Massachusetts casts its 11 electoral votes for Biden

From CNN's Abigail Sharpe and Adam Levy

Massachusetts’ electors cast their 11 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Boston.

Biden won about 66% of the vote in the Bay State to President Trump’s 32%. 

While five of Massachusetts’s last six governors have been Republicans, including current Gov. Charlie Baker, the commonwealth hasn’t voted for a Republican for president since 1984.

Presidential elector Linda Monteiro of Boston addressed the gathering on Monday afternoon, marking the importance of this moment as a lifelong Democrat and a daughter of immigrants. She called the Trump administration "ego-centric, divisive and mean-spirited" and stated that she believes the Biden administration will unite the country.

About the process: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today. It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 12 min ago

Missouri casts its 10 electoral votes for Trump

From CNN's Tala Alrajjal and Liz Stark

Missouri’s electors cast their 10 votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Jefferson City. 

Trump carried Missouri by more than 15 percentage points, nearly 57% to about 41%. 

With Trump’s victory in the Show Me State, Republican presidential candidates have won here for the past six elections. 

The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

1 hr 7 min ago

Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Trump

From CNN's Katie Lobosco and Liz Stark

Texas House of Representatives
Texas House of Representatives

Texas’ electors cast their 38 votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Austin.

Trump won 52% of the vote in Texas, compared to Biden’s roughly 47%, which was the best showing by a Democrat in decades. Biden made a play for the conservative-leaning state but fell short, with Trump gaining ground among Hispanic voters, who made up almost a quarter of the electorate.

Texas has supported the Republican candidate in the last 11 presidential elections, despite recent Democratic efforts to flip the state. 

The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 15 min ago

Excerpts from Biden’s prepared remarks: "The integrity of our elections remains intact"

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to speak tonight about the integrity of US elections in remarks delivered after the Electoral College certifies his win in the presidential election on Monday evening. 

“We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact,” Biden’s prepared remarks read, according to a copy provided by the Biden transition team. 
“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame,” the President-elect’s remarks read. 

The 538 electors who make up the Electoral College are gathering on Monday in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes for president. The procedural step comes as President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election and continues to make baseless claims about election rigging and widespread voter fraud. 

Biden won 306 electoral votes, while Trump won 232. Two hundred and seventy electoral votes are needed to become president.

Biden, whose popular vote margin over Trump has surpassed 7 million votes, is expected to reaffirm his pledge to be a president for all Americans, regardless of which candidate they voted for. 

The President-elect is expected to talk about uniting and healing the country, saying, “Now it is time to turn the page.”

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy,” Biden’s remarks read. “The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.”

“In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them,” the remarks read. 

Biden is also expected to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 Americans as of Monday afternoon, and getting Americans vaccinated. His remarks will come the same day the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were given to the American public. 

The President-elect is also expected to speak about delivering economic relief to Americans who are struggling, and building back an economy battered by the pandemic. 

1 hr 34 min ago

Biden 2020 may outdo Trump 2016

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

We still have to count some votes, but it’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a faithless elector yet. That’s not terribly important for the ultimate outcome, unless there was a historic number of them. 

It is, however, important for Biden’s place in history relative to Trump’s 2016 performance. Although Trump won contests totaling 306 electoral votes in 2016, he actually only got the votes of 304 electors. Two of his electors were faithless. 

This year, Biden, of course, won contests totaling 306 electoral votes. But if he has one or no faithless electors, he will beat Trump’s 2016 performance for the record books. 

One could also imagine that it would be an ego bruise for Trump, who liked to tout his 2016 electoral performance. 

Biden’s 306 electors would be the most for anyone not named Barack Obama in the 2000s.

1 hr 20 min ago

All 6 battleground states Trump challenged have affirmed their votes for Biden

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Electors from the key states that Joe Biden flipped in November cast their ballots for president Monday in the formal Electoral College process that will affirm Biden's election as the 46th president of the United States.

The battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin all sealed election victories for Biden on Monday as electors for all 50 states and the District of Columbia met in each state.

California's votes around 5 p.m. ET is expected to put Biden over the 270 total needed to win the White House.

Vermont's three electors were the first to cast their votes for Biden just after 10 a.m. ET, with Tennessee following shortly after with 11 votes for President Donald Trump. Three key states that Trump won — North Carolina, Ohio and Florida — cast their ballots for the President.

Trump has continued to spread false claims of widespread fraud despite courts in all of the battleground states rejecting his campaign's challenges to the election.

The Supreme Court dealt the final blow against his efforts to overturn the election result late Friday, dismissing a case brought by the Texas attorney general that sought to disenfranchise millions of voters in four states.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court denied yet another challenge from Trump's campaign on Monday, just before the state's electors were scheduled to meet and cast their votes for Biden.

Today's process is a constitutionally-mandated ritual that's typical no more than a curious afterthought following a presidential election, but the Electoral College vote has taken on newfound significance this year as Trump and his GOP allies make unprecedented efforts to subvert the popular will of the voters and overturn Biden's November victory.

CNN's John King breaks it down:

1 hr 37 min ago

New Jersey casts its 14 electoral votes for Biden

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Adam Levy

New Jersey’s electors cast their 14 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Trenton.

Biden carried the Garden State by about 16 percentage points, 57% to 41%. 

With Biden’s win, New Jersey has now voted Democratic in eight straight presidential elections.

More about this process: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

1 hr 40 min ago

Washington state casts its 12 electoral votes for Biden

From CNN's Ali Main and Ethan Cohen

Washington state’s electors cast their 12 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Olympia.

Biden won the state with 58% of the vote, almost 20 percentage points more than President Trump.

Every Democratic presidential nominee since 1988 has won the Evergreen State.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican who presided over the body, got emotional when she told electors ahead of the vote, "this is a moment in our country's history where electors in state capitals across America are convening to cast their votes on behalf of the voters of their respective states." 

More on today's process: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.