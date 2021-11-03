Follow CNN Politics
The latest 2021 election results

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:19 a.m. ET, November 3, 2021
1 hr 1 min ago

Youngkin previewed his day-one agenda in victory speech to supporters

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Glenn Youngkin walks onstage to address supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, on November 2. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republican Glenn Youngkin celebrated his win in the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday morning, taking the stage in Chantilly to Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” at 1:05 a.m. ET after waiting for the major television networks to call the race. 

Youngkin delivered a shortened version of his stump speech, discussing his agenda for his first day in office in January — starting with education, the topic that animated many of Youngkin’s crowds. 

“On day one, we’re going to work,” he said. “We’re going to restore excellence in our schools.” 

He said he would seek the largest education budget in Virginia’s history for teacher raises and would launch an expansive school choice program, including new charter schools. 

“We’re going to embrace our parents, not ignore them. We’re going to press forward with a curriculum that includes listening to parents, as well as a curriculum that allows our children to run as fast as they can, teaching them how to think, enabling their dreams to soar. Friends, we are going to re-establish excellence in our schools,” he said. 

He did not mention critical race theory, even though in his stump speech during the campaign’s closing weeks he frequently said he would ban critical race theory from Virginia’s schools. 

He also repeated his plans to eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax, suspend the most recent increase in the gas tax and double standard deductions on income taxes. 

The crowd in the Westfields Marriott ballroom had been watching Fox News all night, and erupted in a huge cheer at 12:41 a.m. ET when the network projected — minutes after CNN and other networks had done so — that Youngkin had won the race. 

Youngkin was introduced by his wife, who described the day he had told her he wanted to quit his job as chief executive of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group the next day and run for governor. 

She said her first reaction was, “Clearly, you’re having a midlife crisis.” But she said Youngkin felt a “call on his heart” to public service. 

“A defining moment together started with two people on a walk,” Youngkin said. “And a defining moment that is now millions of Virginians walking together — walking together, sharing dreams, hopes.” 

1 hr 25 min ago

Key takeaways from the 2021 elections

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Gregory Krieg and Dan Merica

Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected win in the Virginia governor's race Tuesday erased any doubt: Democrats' slim congressional majorities are in grave danger in next year's midterm elections.

Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe had hoped former President Trump's continuing unpopularity would halt the pendulum swing against a new president and his party that nearly always takes place in Virginia and often continues in the following year's midterms.

Instead, Youngkin drafted a playbook for Republicans to navigate around Trump — keeping the former President's base energized while also winning back a share of suburbanites who had fled the party during Trump's tenure.

While the New Jersey governor's race remains unsettled, with ballots left to count, its neck-and-neck status through the night Tuesday was another shocker for Democrats who expected Gov. Phil Murphy to coast to reelection. The close New Jersey race, which received much less national attention than the Virginia contest, might be an even more ominous indicator for Democrats that the political environment, at least for the moment, has shifted hard in Republicans' favor.

And in cities across the country, Democrats dominated mayoral races, according to CNN projections — but offered mixed messages on the direction of the party, with progressives securing historic wins in Boston and Pittsburgh, while a moderate champion was crowned in New York City.

Minneapolis rejected a measure to overhaul its police department in a closely watched vote that showed the backlash against a protest movement that followed the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in 2020.

Read eight takeaways from the 2021 elections here.