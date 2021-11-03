Republicans sweep Virginia statewide offices as CNN projects attorney general race

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on November 3. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden shared his opinion on why Virginia governor’s race, which CNN projects Republican Glenn Youngkin won over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

"No governor in Virginia has ever won when he's of the same or he or she is the same party of the sitting president," Biden said during remarks at the White House Wednesday afternoon. "What I do know is, I do know that people want us to get things done. They want us to get things done. And that's why I am continuing to push very hard for the Democratic party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill and my Build Back Better bill."

Biden also chalked up the loss to a "whole range of things," including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said.

"People are upset and uncertain about a lot of things from Covid to school to jobs to a whole range of things," the President said. "And the cost of a gallon of gasoline. And so if I'm able to pass, sign into law my Build Back Better initiative, I'm in a position where you'll see a lot of those things ameliorated quickly and swiftly."

Asked if takes responsibility for McAuliffe's loss or if he thought the Democrat would have won if his Build Back Better agenda passed before Election Day, Biden said: "Well, I think we should have passed before Election Day. But I'm not sure that I would be able to have changed the number of very conservative folks who turned out in the red districts who were Trump voters. But maybe, maybe."