Why the Georgia runoff election is still really important to Democrats

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. (Getty Images)

Although Democrats are already projected to win control of the Senate, CNN chief political Gloria Borger said the upcoming Dec. 6 Georgia runoff is still really important to the party.

"They want to have a clear majority," Borger said on CNN Saturday. "But, I think that one vote actually does matter in so many ways because it doesn't give anybody the kind of leverage that say a Joe Manchin had."

"And no Democrat will tell you that they are going to fight any less hard for that seat," she said.

In remarks to reporters Saturday night, President Biden celebrated Democrats' win in the Senate and said the party is now focusing on the Georgia runoff. He noted that the future of his agenda is "always better" with 51 Democratic senators.

"Because we are in a situation where you don't have to have an even makeup of the committees — so that's why it is important, mostly," Biden said. "But, it's simply better, the bigger the number the better."

More on the runoff: Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the 50% threshold needed to win the race outright Tuesday evening, CNN projected, forcing a runoff election.

With Democrats' projected win in the Nevada Senate race, they now have 50 Senate seats to Republicans’ 49 seats.

Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff, though, Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to cast the tie-breaking vote in an evenly divided Senate to guarantee the Democratic majority.

CNN's Eric Bradner contributed reporting to this post.