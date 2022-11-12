CNN Projection: Democrat Cisco Aguilar will defeat Jim Marchant in Nevada secretary of state race

Democrat Cisco Aguilar will win the contest for Nevada secretary of state, CNN projects. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS/Getty Images)

Democrat Cisco Aguilar will win the contest for Nevada secretary of state, CNN projects, defeating Republican Jim Marchant, who repeatedly spread falsehoods about the legitimacy of recent elections in the state.

Aguilar, a Las Vegas attorney and former aide to the late US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, will be the state's first Latino secretary of state. During the campaign, Aguilar said he wanted to "remove barriers to voter participation" and make elections more transparent "to maintain the public trust."

But much of the attention in the race focused on Marchant, who falsely attributed former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss to a “rigged” election in the state and encouraged hand-counting of ballots, rather than the use of vote-tallying machines – a process critics say would lead to chaos and errors in running elections.

Aguilar will fill an open seat now held by a Republican Barbara Cegavske, who was censured by her party for refusing to go along with false claims pushed by allies of former President Donald Trump that he lost Nevada in 2020 because of widespread fraud.

Cegavske is term limited.

Aguilar’s previous roles have included working as general counsel to the management company of husband-and-wife tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff and serving on the state’s athletic commission.