Biden says Democrats "feel good" about where they are as they look ahead to Georgia's runoff election

US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference a day after the US midterm elections, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 9, (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden celebrated Democrats' win in the Senate, telling reporters in remarks that the party is now focusing on the upcoming Georgia runoff election.

"We feel good about where we are, and I know I'm a cockeyed optimist, I understand that, from the beginning, but I'm not surprised by the turnout. I'm incredibly pleased by the turnout," Biden said.

Biden said he believes the turnout is a reflection of "the quality of our candidates" and that they all are "running on the same program."

"And so, I feel good, and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years," Biden said.

The president noted that the future of his agenda is "always better" with 51 Democratic senators.

"Because we are in a situation where you don't have to have an even makeup of the committees — so that's why it is important, mostly," Biden said. "But, it's simply better, the bigger the number the better."