CNN Projection: Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will defeat Republican Joe Kent in Washington's 3rd District

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will be the first Latino Democrat elected to Congress from Washington state, CNN projects, winning election to the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner whose father immigrated to the US from Mexico, will defeat Republican Joe Kent to succeed GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who finished behind Gluesenkamp Perez and Kent in the August top-two primary.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s defeat of Kent is a significant victory for Democrats in a race that had been rated Lean Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.
Democrats had long targeted this seat, but GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler had proven a strong incumbent. Her vote to impeachment Donald Trump after the US Capitol riot, however, made her a target of the former president. When she failed to advance to the general election in Washington’s top-two system, she became one of four Republicans who voted to impeached Trump who failed to make it to the general election — and the 3rd District became an open seat.
Kent, a former Green Beret and gold star spouse endorsed by Trump, had tried to shift his campaign rhetoric toward the center – including by removing calls to adjudicate the 2020 election from his website sometime between June and July. But as CNN KFile has reported, his campaign had been bogged down by associations with white nationalists and extremists, whom Kent has repeatedly had to distance himself from.