CNN Projection: Democrat Tina Kotek ekes out a victory in challenging race for Oregon governor

Tina Kotek speaks with members of the media before casting her ballot at a ballot drop box on November 2 in Portland, Oregon. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Democrat Tina Kotek will win an unexpectedly difficult race for governor in Oregon, CNN projects, where the independent candidacy of former state Sen. Betsy Johnson had created a rare pathway for a competitive race in a deep-blue state.

Kotek will be one of the first out lesbian governors in the nation along with Democrat Maura Healey, who clinched the Massachusetts governorship Tuesday.

Her Republican opponent Christine Drazan conceded the race, saying she'd spoken with Kotek and "hope for the best for our state as she steps into this role."

"Though the campaign for Governor of Oregon has come to an end, I am immensely grateful for all the Oregonians who joined our movement to take our state in a new direction," Drazan said in the statement.

Johnson, a former state senator who cast herself as the candidate who would govern from the center, received more than 8% of the vote, according to the most recent tally.

