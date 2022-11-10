What's left to count in Arizona's Maricopa County

Boxes of scanned ballots sit on a pallet Wednesday at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

There are about 400,000 to 410,000 ballots left to count in Maricopa County, the most populous county in Arizona, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates told "CNN This Morning" on Thursday.

Out of the 400,000 to 410,000 left to count, about 290,000 of those ballots were dropped off on Election Day at voting places, Gates said.

Out of the remaining 110,000, about 90,000 ballots were received before Election Day.

“These are early ballots that we would have received over the weekend, or, specifically 290,000 that were dropped off on Election Day at our vote centers,” Gates said.

About 17,000 of the remaining 110,000 are ballots that were attempted to be counted on Election Day but were not read by the tabulator because of a printer error. These are referred to as "Box 3" ballots, Gates said.

Gates said he could not predict which votes would be counted first out of the remaining votes to be counted, but he said the ones they received earlier would likely be counted first.

“We can’t really zero in on that with specificity, but they would tend to be those we received earlier first, and then as we move on we’re getting more into those Election Day mail-in ballots that we received on Election Day,” Gates said.

Maricopa County is expected to report more results tonight.