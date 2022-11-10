Liz Cheney calls election results "a clear victory for team normal" and a rejection of Trump

Liz Cheney speaks during the Anti-Defamation League's Never is Now summit in New York on Thursday. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

This midterm election results were a "clear victory for team normal," Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Thursday while speaking at the Anti-Defamation League's Never Is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate.

"I think that it was a clear victory for team normal, and we have a huge amount of work to do," Cheney said, adding that the election showed "a real rejection of the toxicity and the hate, and vitriol and of Donald Trump."

Cheney also spoke about crossing party lines and campaigning for Democrats this election. Cheney, who represents Wyoming, lost her primary election in August.

"And I think that for me, as well as for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, there's just been a real recognition of we don't minimize our policy disagreements," Cheney said. "We absolutely have policy disagreements, but we recognize that there's something much bigger and more at stake and that we have to come together and stand for fundamental democratic principles, stand for the rule of law."

Cheney said that defeating anti-democratic forces will require "a level of bipartisanship that you might not have seen otherwise."

Speaking on the rise in antisemitism hate speech and hate crimes, she said "we know from history" that it cannot be tolerated.

"I do think it was the American people generally sending a message they want to pull us back from the brink. They don't want this nation to go, you know, over the edge to go into the abyss and we have to make sure that you know, the incentives are there to elect the kind of people who are going to make sure that they're part of the solution," Cheney said.

Some context: Cheney is leaving Congress at the end of her current term after losing the Republican primary for her at-large Wyoming seat in August. Her continued criticism of Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was seen as a key factor in her defeat.

Cheney said last month that she would not remain a Republican if Trump is the GOP nominee for president in 2024.