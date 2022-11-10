Nevada's Clark County registrar says there are more than 50,000 ballots that still need to be counted

An election worker prepares ballots to be processed at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas on November 9. (Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

There are more than 50,000 ballots that need to be counted in Clark County, Nevada, which are in “various stages in the process of validation,” county registrar Joe Gloria said in a Thursday update.

Clark County is home to Las Vegas, is the most populous county in the state, and contains the bulk of the statewide electorate.

“Of all the ballots that we received, whether it was the US Postal (Service) pickup yesterday or the mail ballot dropoffs that we pulled from all the boxes for Election Day, we currently have approximately 50,000 ballots that still need to be counted,” Gloria said.

A day earlier, Gloria said county officials received more than 12,700 ballots from the USPS on Wednesday and collected roughly 56,900 mail ballots from Election Day drop boxes.

On Thursday, election officials received another 626 ballots from the postal service, Gloria said. The county will continue to receive ballots from the postal service through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 8.

Election officials will continue “curing” mail ballots through Monday. “Curing” is when election officials contact voters to fix mistakes on their ballots, like if information is missing.

On Thursday, Gloria said there were more than 7,100 that have not been “cured.”

There are also roughly 5,555 provisional ballots from in-person Election Day voting in Clark County, Gloria has said. Officials won’t be able to count those ballots until next week.

Gloria expects the majority of the county’s ballots to be reported on by Saturday, with the exception of ballots that need to be cured and provisional ballots.

“People have been processing ballots here in Clark County for about 18 days. We’re working all of the hours that we can work,” he added. “We can’t move any faster than what the law currently allows us to do.”

Clark County officials told CNN's Gary Tuchman that they do expect a large update in vote totals tonight. They did not provide a time for the update, however.

What is at stake in Nevada: A crucial Senate race between Republican nominee Adam Laxalt and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has not been called. The contest could help determine which party controls the Senate.