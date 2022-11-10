CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes will win in Connecticut's 5th District 

John Fetterman waves as he arrives on stage at his election night watch party in Pittsburgh. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Democrat John Fetterman's victory over Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon turned TV doctor, was the culmination of his own political journey, from big, brash small town mayor in Western Pennsylvania to the cusp of membership in one of the country's most traditionally genteel political institutions.

In the primary, Fetterman, without a patron or validator, delivered a resounding victory by winning all 67 counties, often by overwhelming margins what ended up being a four-candidate race. He even came away on top in Philadelphia, with nearly 37% of the vote. Fetterman also swept the collar counties around the city, which would become a key focus for him and his opponent in the fall, prevailing in each by an average of almost 25 percentage points.

But his triumph was tempered after he revealed in a statement that he had suffered a stroke. The following two months — which Fetterman spent much of at home recuperating — ended up being the most critical period of the Democrat's campaign. Unable to do in-person events, the campaign leaned into a hyperactive social media presence, all directed at defining Oz as an out-of-state elitist by using a mix of memes, pithy tweets and, at times, the help of famous celebrities.

"It was a strategic plan to define Oz early and define him as not being from PA or for PA," said Rebecca Katz, the campaign's top adviser, adding that Fetterman insisted the content never be "mean," and often spent time during his recovery pinging staff with memes and ideas to connect with the voters with whom he couldn't personally engage.

The success of the messaging even surprised Fetterman's top aides. The stickiness of the attacks also struck Republicans.

The race grew more competitive after Labor Day, as more voters tuned in to the race and tens of millions of dollars from outside groups like the GOP's Senate Leadership Fund and others led to ads blanketing the airwaves. Questions about Fetterman's heath dominated coverage of the campaign.

In a debate with Oz, Fetterman struggled as many expected. But the Fetterman campaign moved quickly to shift the narrative, seizing on one debate line from Oz, and they announced a new ad hammering Oz over his suggestion that "local political leaders" should have a hand, along with women and doctors, in the process.

The final weeks of the campaign were a nerve-rattling, expensive whirlwind. Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden appeared for rallies with him across Philadelphia. Aides also pointed to a late endorsement — delivered with no warning, a few days before the presidential cavalry arrived — from Oprah Winfrey, who helped launch Oz's TV career.

Just days later, Calvello watched silently as Fetterman took the stage on Election Night and immediately touted his campaign's work in typically red enclaves.