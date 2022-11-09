Audio
2022 midterm election results

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1:00 p.m. ET, November 9, 2022
1 hr 46 min ago

Oz conceded race to Fetterman in call this morning, Fetterman campaign says 

From Jessica Dean and Kit Maher

Mehmet Oz speaks during an election night rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
Mehmet Oz speaks during an election night rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Republican Mehmet Oz called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the Pennsylvania Senate race at 9:30 a.m. ET this morning, according to Fetterman campaign spokesperson Joe Calvello

Oz campaign manager Casey Contres confirmed the call to CNN.

Later on Wednesday morning, Oz released a statement of concession.

"This morning I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States Senator," the statement reads.

Oz also thanked his supporters and campaign workers, saying the campaign "was the honor of a lifetime."

"Pennsylvanians showed up with passion and a vision for a bright future that I found inspiring every day. I want to thank my supporters, so many of whom worked tirelessly to spread our message and support me and my family," he said. "We are facing big problems as a country and we need everyone to put down their partisan swords and focus on getting the job done. With bold leadership that brings people together, we can create real change."

45 min ago

House Democratic campaign chair Sean Patrick Maloney concedes New York race

From CNN's Greg Krieg and Sarah Fortinsky

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, has conceded his race to Republican Mike Lawler, a state assembly member from Rockland County. 

Maloney’s spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg confirmed the concession to CNN.

CNN has not yet projected a winner in this race.

Lawler told Fox News on Wednesday that Maloney "just called me a few minutes ago and was very gracious in conceding to me.”

He called it “a hard-fought campaign” and said “people wanted change."

Lawler also acknowledged the difference of the newly redistricted map, saying when the map came out, “I took one look at it and knew that I could win it.”

“He didn’t have that built-in advantage of incumbency that a normal incumbent would have,” Lawler said of the new map.

Lawler said it looked like he might lose Westchester County, acknowledging it has become increasingly Democratic, and said, “I got a lot of work to do over there to make inroads over the next two years and I look forward to doing that.”

2 hr 15 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Don Davis will win North Carolina House race  

From CNN’s Dan Merica  

(From Don Davis/Facebook)

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis has won his bid to represent northeast North Carolina in Congress, CNN projects, defeating Republican Sandy Smith in a significant win in the Democratic Party’s bid to stem their losses in the midterms. 

 

2 hr 12 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Brittany Pettersen will win race in Colorado's 7th District 

From CNN staff  

(David Zalubowski/AP)

Democrat Brittany Pettersen will win the race in Colorado’s 7th District, CNN projects, defeating Republican Erik Aadland.  

 

2 hr 25 min ago

Republicans won over White women and Democrats lost support among Latino voters

This year, Republicans won a majority of White women, an important voting bloc the two parties split in 2018.

Republicans also made good on predictions that they would perform better among Latino voters than they did four years ago.

Democrats’ support among Latino men was 63% in 2018 and is under 55% in 2022, according to the early exit polls. Republicans appeared to cut into Democrats’ advantage among Latino women, although Democrats still got the support of about two-thirds of them.

Here's a look at the changes between 2018 and 2022:

2 hr 25 min ago

Key Trump-backed candidates have a rough night as crucial races are still too early to call

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Former President Donald Trump's endorsements for political candidates in close high-profile races have not yet given Republicans the swift and sweeping victories they had anticipated for this election cycle, despite many GOP hopefuls banking on his support to propel their campaigns. 

Many critical midterm races have yet to be called as of Wednesday morning, but so far, no Republican endorsed by Trump in a toss-up gubernatorial, US Senate or House race has won. Among those toss-up races where Trump had publicly backed a candidate, CNN projects the governor's seat in Wisconsin, a Senate seat for Pennsylvania and four House seats are going to Democrats.

The Trump-backed candidate with the highest profile who pulled out a win was JD Vance in Ohio, who is projected to become the next US senator from Ohio after defeating Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. CNN had rated that race as lean Republican.

Trump has traveled across the country, stumping for Republicans at huge rallies that mirrored event programs of his past presidential campaign stops — implicitly framing himself as the leader of the party. Now, as Republicans begin to reckon with what the results mean, they'll also have to address whether Trump's agenda will help or hurt in the 2024 elections. 

A Trump adviser who has been in contact with Trump's inner circle told CNN that the former president is "livid" and "screaming at everyone" after the results.

2 hr 31 min ago

Pelosi accepts Virginia governor's apology for remarks about husband on the trail, her spokesperson says

From CNN's Daniella Diaz

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at a rally with congressional candidate Yesli Vega in Brandy Station, Virginia, on November 1. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accepted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's apology about remarks he made about her husband, Pelosi's spokesperson said.

The Virginia Republican sent her a handwritten note of apology for comments he made after the assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, her spokesperson told CNN.

The letter comes after Youngkin, while stumping for congressional candidate Yesli Vega, said about Paul Pelosi's assault: “Speaker Pelosi’s husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

After his remarks, he told Punchbowl News: "At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi’s husband was atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job.” 

Punchbowl was the first to report about the letter.

2 hr 10 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Hillary Scholten will win in Michigan's 3rd District 

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press/AP)

Democrat Hillary Scholten will win in Michigan's 3rd District, CNN projects.  

 

2 hr 6 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Rep. Don Bacon will win Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District  

From CNN’s Clare Foran  

(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Don Bacon will defeat Democratic challenger Tony Vargas in the competitive 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska, CNN projects.  