Oz conceded race to Fetterman in call this morning, Fetterman campaign says 

Mehmet Oz speaks during an election night rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Republican Mehmet Oz called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the Pennsylvania Senate race at 9:30 a.m. ET this morning, according to Fetterman campaign spokesperson Joe Calvello.

Oz campaign manager Casey Contres confirmed the call to CNN.

Later on Wednesday morning, Oz released a statement of concession.

"This morning I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States Senator," the statement reads.

Oz also thanked his supporters and campaign workers, saying the campaign "was the honor of a lifetime."

"Pennsylvanians showed up with passion and a vision for a bright future that I found inspiring every day. I want to thank my supporters, so many of whom worked tirelessly to spread our message and support me and my family," he said. "We are facing big problems as a country and we need everyone to put down their partisan swords and focus on getting the job done. With bold leadership that brings people together, we can create real change."