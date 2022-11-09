Biden appears to avoid the midterm Democratic purge many in his party feared

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Bowie, Maryland, on November 7. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

As many in the country were going to bed last night, President Biden and his advisers – up late into the night watching the midterm returns come in — felt convinced of two things: Races across the board looked competitive, and Democrats appeared to have avoided a bloodbath that some had predicted and feared.

The White House wakes up this morning to real reasons for that optimism from the previous night to continue: The possibility of Democrats’ keeping the Senate in their hands very much remains intact, and they’ve seen Democratic governors of big swing states and key House frontliners in their party win their races.

A huge outstanding question, of course, remains the fate of the House – and just how many seats Republicans will ultimately end up picking up.

Whether Democrats can keep control of the Senate – and how the makeup of the House will ultimately shake out – will have huge implications for President Biden and his party’s ability to govern in the second half of his first term.

And as the White House is poised to highlight some of the bright spots from last night’s results, a challenge for them will be whether they can successfully make the case that some of these Democrats were able to hold their own because of the White House and President Biden – not in spite of them.

Leading up to Election Day, there was already starting to be plenty of finger-pointing at the White House. Some House Democrats, for example, told CNN that Biden and his team failed to drive hard at an economic message, at a moment when voters have made clear that it is overwhelmingly their most important issue.

One progressive House member put it bluntly to CNN: “We knew the economy would be bad… and they didn’t have an economic message at all.”

The lawmaker lamented – echoing sentiments expressed by some of their colleagues – that they also didn’t see the White House adequately take credit for Democrats’ legislative wins, including last year’s passage of a major bipartisan infrastructure bill. It was a “total failure to take a victory lap,” they said.

But if many Democrats were ready to start playing the blame game, the results so far could have bought everyone some breathing room – the White House most of all —at least for a few days.

White House officials have insisted in the final stretch of the midterms that Biden has consistently discussed the economy and made economic issues key to his political messaging.

They’ve also made clear that they believe voters are considering a range of issues as they head to ballot boxes – and not just the economy – and that it was critical for the leader of the Democratic Party to publicly discuss issues like abortion rights, gun safety and protecting democracy, which they believe have played major roles in animating the Democratic base.

The thinking goes like this – it would have been unthinkable for Biden to have not addressed the state of women’s reproductive rights in this country after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe; similarly, there was no scenario in which the president would have neglected to speak out publicly against election deniers and threats and acts and politically motivated violence, when it was plainly obvious to him just how serious these issues were this election cycle.

While the exact timing and plans remain in flux, Biden is expected to address the election results in some form on Wednesday.