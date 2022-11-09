Biden on 2024 plans: "Our intention is to run again"

President Joe Biden addresses the media and takes questions on Wednesday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that it remains his "intention" to run for reelection in 2024.

In remarks from the White House after the midterm elections, Biden noted that he is not in “any hurry” to announce a reelection bid as his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, teases an announcement set for next week.

The president said he continues to deliberate with his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, reiterating that his timeline won’t be influenced by Trump and remains “early next year.”

Asked how he interprets last night's results in terms of seeking another term — and whether the results make it more likely — Biden said the results did not impact him and his family's thinking.

"Our intention is to run again. That's been our intention. Regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden said after joking that his wife Jill, who was sitting in the audience during his White House remarks, is more popular than him in the Democratic Party.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest president in American history, added the caveat that Democrats outperforming expectations in the elections provided “whew – a sigh of relief that the mega-Republicans are not taking over the government again.”

But, he said, “My intention is that I will run again, but I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is all made a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but we're gonna have discussions about it. And I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment – right – today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does.”

The president said he hopes he and the first lady get time to “sneak away” around the holidays as he reiterated, “My guess is that it’ll be early next year to make that judgment, but that is my plan to do it.”

Biden’s top advisers are making plans toward a 2024 reelection bid, even as he has not yet made a decision on whether to throw his hat into the ring again. Senior White House adviser Anita Dunn said Wednesday that planning for a potential campaign is already underway, regardless of Biden’s decision.

Biden later dismissed midterm exit polling that suggested a majority of voters do not want him to run for re-election. Asked whether that data impacts his decision, he sharply responded, “It doesn’t.”

And his message to those opposed to another presidential bid: “Watch me.”

Biden also bristled at a question of who would be a tougher 2024 Republican competitor: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Trump.

“It’d be fun watching them take on each other,” he said, declining to elaborate.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.