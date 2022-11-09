Audio
Midterm election results

Russia's war in Ukraine

Hurricane Nicole

2022 midterm election results

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 7:20 p.m. ET, November 9, 2022
1 hr 42 min ago

Biden on 2024 plans: "Our intention is to run again"

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Mike Hayes

President Joe Biden addresses the media and takes questions on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden addresses the media and takes questions on Wednesday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that it remains his "intention" to run for reelection in 2024.

In remarks from the White House after the midterm elections, Biden noted that he is not in “any hurry” to announce a reelection bid as his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, teases an announcement set for next week.

The president said he continues to deliberate with his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, reiterating that his timeline won’t be influenced by Trump and remains “early next year.”

Asked how he interprets last night's results in terms of seeking another term — and whether the results make it more likely — Biden said the results did not impact him and his family's thinking.

"Our intention is to run again. That's been our intention. Regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden said after joking that his wife Jill, who was sitting in the audience during his White House remarks, is more popular than him in the Democratic Party.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest president in American history, added the caveat that Democrats outperforming expectations in the elections provided “whew – a sigh of relief that the mega-Republicans are not taking over the government again.”  

But, he said, “My intention is that I will run again, but I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is all made a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but we're gonna have discussions about it. And I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment – right – today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does.”  

The president said he hopes he and the first lady get time to “sneak away” around the holidays as he reiterated, “My guess is that it’ll be early next year to make that judgment, but that is my plan to do it.”

Biden’s top advisers are making plans toward a 2024 reelection bid, even as he has not yet made a decision on whether to throw his hat into the ring again. Senior White House adviser Anita Dunn said Wednesday that planning for a potential campaign is already underway, regardless of Biden’s decision.

Biden later dismissed midterm exit polling that suggested a majority of voters do not want him to run for re-election. Asked whether that data impacts his decision, he sharply responded, “It doesn’t.”

And his message to those opposed to another presidential bid: “Watch me.”

Biden also bristled at a question of who would be a tougher 2024 Republican competitor: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Trump. 

“It’d be fun watching them take on each other,” he said, declining to elaborate.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 31 min ago

Biden says it's possible Democrats still hold onto the House but "it's going to be very close"

President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters on Wednesday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden was asked about House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's comment last night that Republicans are going to take the House majority back — and whether he thinks McCarthy is right.

Biden responded that he thinks Democrats still have the possibility of holding onto the chamber, but he noted that "it's going to be close."

"It's a moving target right now but it's going to be very close," the President said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Biden was asked about his relationship with McCarthy. He said that he hasn't spoken to him much but believes that he'll be talking to him later today.

In terms of how they'll potentially work together moving forward, Biden said, "there is always enough people on the other team, whether Democrat a Republican that the opposite party can make an appeal to, maybe pick them off to get the help."

2 hr 35 min ago

Trump indicates he still plans to make 2024 announcement next week

From CNN's Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

In an interview with Fox News Digital Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said that reports he was “furious” following the midterm results were not true.

“It is just the opposite,” Trump said, "The people I endorsed did very well. I was batting 98.6% in the primaries, and 216 to 19 in the general election — that is amazing."

Trump went on to praise several of the candidates that he endorsed including Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, both of whom Trump rallied for. Grassley and Rubio were both strongly favored to win before Trump appeared along side them. 

Trump also had favorable words for celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz who lost his senatorial bid in Pennsylvania to Lt. Gov John Fetterman.

"Oz worked very hard, but there were forces against him," Trump said. "Oz is a great guy. He had a lot of immovable forces against him."

Asked if the lackluster results would change Trump’s decision to announce a third presidential run next Tuesday, the former president indicated he would be forging ahead with that plan.

"We had tremendous success…. Why would anything change?” Trump said.

2 hr 32 min ago

Biden says he is "prepared to work with my Republican colleagues" as he discusses midterm results

From CNN's Clare Foran

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room at the White House.
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room at the White House. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden signaled on Wednesday how he would try to work across the aisle if Republicans win the House, but made clear there are some issues he won't compromise on. CNN has not yet projected control of the House.

"I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," Biden said. "The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well."

Biden indicated he hopes there will continue to be cooperation across the aisle to deliver aid to Ukraine. "In the area of foreign policy, I hope we will continue a bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine."

Biden also outlined what he does not want to see happen. "I'm not going to support any Republican proposal that's going to make inflation worse," and "I'm not going to walk away from historic commitments we just made to take on the climate crisis."

Winning the House majority would give Republicans power to set the agenda in the chamber. House Republicans would also have subpoena power and control over powerful committees – and they have made clear they would make investigations into the Biden administration a top priority. 

On the legislative front, there would be some must-pass policy issues — like funding the government — that would test the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together if the GOP controls the House.

Asked if he believed the "MAGA fever" has been broken, Biden said, "I don't think we are going to break the fever for the super mega MAGA Republicans. But I think they are more minority of Republican party. I think the vast majority of party, we disagree strongly on issues, but they are decent."

2 hr 44 min ago

Biden on voter frustration: "I get it"

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden speaks to the media on Wednesday. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

President Biden addressed voter frustrations, despite Democrats performing better than expected this election season, during his remarks from the White House saying, "I get it."

"The voters were also clear that they're still frustrated. I get it. I understand it has been a really tough few years in this country for so many people," Biden said.

He went on to list the ways his administration is tackling obstacles like the Covid-19 pandemic and a reeling economy.

"And we're just getting started. The interesting thing is that this is all going to really come into clear view for people in the month of — in the months of January, February, March of next year. It's just getting underway. So I am optimistic about how the public is going to be even more embracive of what we've done," the president said.

2 hr 52 min ago

President Biden says the "giant red wave" that was predicted didn't happen

President Joe Biden speaks at a White House news conference on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden speaks at a White House news conference on Wednesday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden opened his remarks this afternoon by calling Tuesday's midterm elections "a good day, I think, for Democracy" and a "good day for America." 

"The American people have spoken, it shows that Democracy is who we are," the President said. He added that the election happened "without much interference at all or any."

While acknowledging that all the results are not in, Biden went on to discuss the results that we do know at this stage.

"While the press and pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen," he said. "I know you were somewhat miffed by my obsessing optimism, but I felt good during the whole process.”

Biden said that any seat lost by his party is painful. But he pointed out that his party "lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic presidents' first midterm election in the last 40 years."

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 5 min ago

NOW: President Biden speaks as control of Congress is still undecided

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Biden is addressing reporters from the White House as the control of Congress still hangs in the balance.

Biden appeared to withstand historic and political headwinds in the midterm elections, staving off resounding Republican wins even as his presidency is now likely entering a new period of divided government.

The results were neither the "thumping" George W. Bush described during his own post-midterms press conference in 2006 nor the "shellacking'" Barack Obama said Democrats endured in 2010.

Instead, the failure of a so-called "red wave" to materialize Tuesday night had Democrats, including those inside the White House, feeling enthused and vindicated following an election season where Biden's political aptitude was questioned.

The results appeared more likely to prompt soul-searching among Republicans than Democrats, as former President Donald Trump teases an imminent announcement that he is running for the White House again. Many of the candidates Trump endorsed in toss-up races lost or were locked in contests that were too early to call.

Still, Biden and his team still face the prospect of a difficult two years of governing should Republicans seize control of the House of Representatives. The president’s agenda would likely be sharply curtailed without a Democratic majority. And Republicans have promised investigations into Biden’s administration and family.

Watch Biden's remarks in the video player above our live updates.

3 hr 36 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican John James will win Michigan’s 10th District  

From CNN staff

John James' win in Michigan is a pick up for the Republican Party.
John James' win in Michigan is a pick up for the Republican Party. (John James/Handout/Reuters)

Republican John James will win Michigan’s 10th District, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Carl Marlinga.

This is a Republican pick up.

Here's where things stand in the House:  

  • Current total of House races called for Democrats: 187
  • Current total of House races called for GOP: 204
  • Number of uncalled House races remaining: 44

Remember: In the House, the party with at least 218 seats has the majority and, assuming it can unite behind one candidate, selects the Speaker of the House

CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 38 min ago

Maricopa County election official disputes fraud and incompetence

From CNN’s Christina Zdanowicz

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday. (CNN)

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates disputed incompetence in the 2022 election process, as levied by Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, he told CNN Wednesday afternoon. 

“I do not believe that what happened yesterday can fairly be called incompetence or corruption in any way,” Gates said. “Did we have some issues? Yes," he continued. 

Gates referenced voting tabulators running into issues at 20% of voting locations on Tuesday — something that was resolved by the afternoon.

“If people have instances or proof of fraud, we want to hear that,” Gates said. “But up to this point we have not. And right now, we are laser focused on getting through this count and doing it in an accurate way.”

Asked by CNN’s John King about which way the uncounted mail-in ballots will break, Gates said it’s too early to tell.

“In the last couple of cycles, we’ve tended to see more Republicans showing up on Election Day of course to vote a ballot and run it through the tabulator, but also at the early ballot,” Gates said. “I think it’s too hard at this point to try and estimate exactly how those early ballots are going to break.”

Gates reiterated, as he said Tuesday as well, that they expect more than 95% of the votes will be counted by Friday evening.