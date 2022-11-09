Georgia campaigns preparing for a runoff in critical Senate race

Exit polls are reported on a screen at an election night event for Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Four Senate races must still be called, but only one offers a chance of a rematch: Georgia.

As day breaks the morning after the election, the campaigns of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are starting to prepare for one more month of campaigning – not waiting for a runoff to be formally called by state election officials.

Both candidates are expected to speak later today, aides say, with specific plans still in flux.

Top officials from the Democratic and Republican parties also tell CNN they intend to double down on their significant investments in Georgia, with an increasing assumption that control of the Senate could hinge on the outcome of a likely Dec. 6 runoff.

While Warnock holds a narrow edge over Walker of about 18,000 votes – out of more than 4 million ballots cast – Republican officials are alarmed by another tally from election night: Walker’s underperformance compared to Gov. Brian Kemp.

In his reelection victory, Kemp performed far stronger than Walker in suburban areas, earning about 163,000 more votes than Walker.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling told CNN that the state’s secretary of state office began making preparations last night for a runoff in the US Senate race. Preparations include building ballots and pushing proofs to counties starting Monday.

So far, neither candidate has reached the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff, which makes a runoff a very real possibility.