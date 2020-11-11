These world leaders have congratulated Biden on his election victory 

While the majority of GOP lawmakers aren't willing to break with President Trump, many world leaders are moving to embrace President-elect Joe Biden — including a number of whom who saw themselves as ideological counterparts of the President.

According to Biden's transition team, the President-elect spoke Tuesday with these US allies:

President Emmanuel Macron of France

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin of Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, whose populist leanings made him a good fit with Trump. Johnson promised to work with Biden in a post-Covid-19 era.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said Monday that he had called Biden to congratulate him on his win.

Even Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who bonded with Trump over their common strongman tendencies, issued a public message congratulating Biden on his "election success."

And Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — who has a close and controversial relationship with Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner — sent Biden a cable in which they conveyed congratulations on "His Excellency's victory in the presidential elections."

Biden said he had a simple message for all the world leaders: "I am letting them know America is back."

