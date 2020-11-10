Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended Democrats campaign efforts in the 2020 election, despite potentially losing the Senate majority, at his policy news conference on Tuesday.

Schumer argued Democrats are “happy” because “we won the most important election.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Schumer about his efforts with Democratic groups to try to take back the Senate and whether he personally miscalculated the effort spent in red states where Senate Democrats lost.

“Georgia is close,” Schumer said, referring to the two Georgia Senate run-offs in January. “People forget something there's this conventional wisdom that Democrats don't win run offs in Georgia. That's not true. There were two run offs in 2018. Not much Democratic money or effort behind them and each was it within 4%. So we are working very hard to win Georgia and we believe that we have a very good chance of winning.”

Asked his reaction to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory, saying Tuesday that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Schumer replied shouting into the mic: “Secretary Pompeo, Joe Biden has won, he’s won the election, now move on.”

Schumer also criticized the many Senate Republicans who continue to back President Trump’s “patently ridiculous lawsuits,” despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“It never ceases to amaze me, how afraid just about… close to every Republican senator is just so afraid of Donald Trump that they’re willing to tie themselves in legal pretzels to not offend him,” Schumer also said.

"This is not one state where there is a 597 vote difference," Schumer said of the presidential race. "These are many states where there are tens of thousands of votes different. The Republicans have no legal case. They are politically distraught. But that's not going to create any success for them in the courts."