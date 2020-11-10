President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus today.
“Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," according to the President-elect's office via the protective pool.
By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN
From CNN's Daniella Diaz
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Manu Raju
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended Democrats campaign efforts in the 2020 election, despite potentially losing the Senate majority, at his policy news conference on Tuesday.
Schumer argued Democrats are “happy” because “we won the most important election.”
CNN’s Manu Raju asked Schumer about his efforts with Democratic groups to try to take back the Senate and whether he personally miscalculated the effort spent in red states where Senate Democrats lost.
“Georgia is close,” Schumer said, referring to the two Georgia Senate run-offs in January. “People forget something there's this conventional wisdom that Democrats don't win run offs in Georgia. That's not true. There were two run offs in 2018. Not much Democratic money or effort behind them and each was it within 4%. So we are working very hard to win Georgia and we believe that we have a very good chance of winning.”
Asked his reaction to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory, saying Tuesday that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Schumer replied shouting into the mic: “Secretary Pompeo, Joe Biden has won, he’s won the election, now move on.”
Schumer also criticized the many Senate Republicans who continue to back President Trump’s “patently ridiculous lawsuits,” despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
“It never ceases to amaze me, how afraid just about… close to every Republican senator is just so afraid of Donald Trump that they’re willing to tie themselves in legal pretzels to not offend him,” Schumer also said.
"This is not one state where there is a 597 vote difference," Schumer said of the presidential race. "These are many states where there are tens of thousands of votes different. The Republicans have no legal case. They are politically distraught. But that's not going to create any success for them in the courts."
From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler
State Department officials and diplomats are shocked, confused and outraged after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to recognize Joe Biden’s presidential election victory and said “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” when asked if State Department will cooperate with the Biden transition.
“I am sick,” said one US diplomat overseas. “How dare he undermine our work.”
“How can he be serious?” said another US diplomat. “This is actually incredibly scary.”
One State Department official said they had been watching the news conference until Pompeo "joked about the transition" and then they "flipped it off in disgust."
"For someone who created a code of ethos and a West Point graduate, he's stooping to the lowest of the low," they said, adding that Pompeo is "sinking his legacy, even with all the work and diplomacy of his term."
US diplomats have received no guidance from the State Department as to how to discuss the election results, and Pompeo did not answer a question about the matter during Tuesday’s news conference.
Diplomats are angry and confused about whether Pompeo was suggesting that they should be telling their counterparts that Trump will somehow get a second term, which they know is virtually impossible. Pompeo did not answer directly about whether he believed there was widespread voter fraud – there is no evidence to support such beliefs.
The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement Tuesday that Pompeo “shouldn’t play along with baseless and dangerous attacks on the legitimacy of last week’s election.”
“In fact, all Administration officials should drop their false claims about electoral fraud and GSA should release the funding and support necessary for a smooth transition that protects our national security,” Chairman Eliot Engel said. “The State Department should now begin preparing for President-elect Biden’s transition.”
CNN has asked the State Department for clarity on Pompeo’s remarks.
From CNN's Sarah Westwood and Kevin Liptak
The White House’s Office and Management and Budget is continuing to advise agencies to prepare the budget proposal as if nothing is changing, according to a person familiar with the plans.
The person said the team is “going forward assuming a win” when it comes to budget preparation, despite the major networks calling the race for President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump has refused to admit defeat even though his claims contesting the election results haven't held up in court.
Another person says while there hasn't been a formal memo spelling this out, the message to agencies is to proceed as normal.
The President’s budget, which normally comes out in February, is more of a political document than a policy proposal, since Congress determines how money is spent.
It amounts to a yearly signal of the White House's priorities in the coming months.
From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield
The Biden- Harris transition team has released their full list of the members of their agency review teams — the teams tasked with reviewing operations at the federal agencies across the government. They reiterated that their transition is "continuing full steam ahead."
“Our nation is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, urgent calls for racial justice, and the existential threat of climate change. We must be prepared for a seamless transfer of knowledge to the incoming administration to protect our interests at home and abroad," Sen. Ted Kaufman, the co-chair for the Biden-Harris transition, said in a news release.
"The agency review process will help lay the foundation for meeting these challenges on Day One,” he continued.
President-elect Joe Biden said he does "not see a need for legal action" as he continues to move ahead with his transition and President Trump is yet to publicly concede.
"No, I don't see a need for legal action. Quite frankly, I think the legal action is, you're seeing it play out. The actions he's taking. And so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made by the President or Secretary of State Pompeo," Biden said.
Biden laid out how he plans to proceed, regardless of how Trump responds. The President-elect noted that there is "one president at a time" and Trump will "be president until Jan. 20."
"We're just going to proceed the way we have. We're gonna do exactly what we'd be doing if he had conceded, and said, 'we've won,' which we have, and so there's nothing really changing," Biden said.
Remember: Major new organizations, including CNN, projected Biden will win the presidential election on Saturday. President Trump has launched a series of legal challenges to the results and has not yet conceded to Biden — yet concession is a custom, not something required under the law.
There has been no evidence of widespread voting fraud despite Trump's claims.

Asked about President Trump's refusal to concede the election, President-elect Joe Biden said, "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly."
Biden said the he believes in the end, there will be a transition of power.
"I think at the end of the day, it's all going to come to fruition on Jan. 20, and between now and then, my hope and expectation is that the American people do know and do understand that there has been a transition."
In a follow-up question, Biden was asked about Republicans who won't acknowledge that he won.
He responded, "They will. They will."

Mitch McConnell since the election but expects to do so in the "not too distant in the future."
Asked about comments made by McConnell earlier today suggesting he may not recognize the outcome of this election until the electoral college meets next month, Biden responded that he felt President Trump is intimidating members of his party.
"I think that the whole Republican party has been put in a position with a few notable exceptions of being mildly intimidated by the sitting President."

President-elect Joe Biden dismissed Trump's refusal "to acknowledge we won," saying Trump's lack of concession would not affect his transition plans.
"First of all, we are already beginning our transition. We're well underway," Biden said at a news conference.
Biden said he's beginning to review who might serve in his cabinet and putting together the rest of his administration.
"And so I'm confident that the fact that they're not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning and what we're able to do between now and Jan. 20," Biden said.
While CNN and other networks on Saturday projected Biden would win the presidency, Trump has vowed to challenge 2020 election results and has yet to publicly concede.
