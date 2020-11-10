As President-elect Joe Biden continues making transition plans, the US Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case about President Barack Obama’s signature health care initiative.

The court will hear oral arguments starting at 10 a.m. ET, and the case could overturn part or even all of the Affordable Care Act, also know as Obamacare.

The justices, including newly sworn-in Amy Coney Barrett, are expected to release their opinion in the first half of 2021.

The newest lawsuit against the ACA is the most audacious to date. It asks the court to strike down the entire 2010 law because of an amendment to the individual insurance mandate in 2017. Congress reduced to zero the penalty for people who failed to obtain insurance.

Here's what you need to know about the case, California v. Texas: