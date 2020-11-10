As President-elect Joe Biden continues making transition plans, the US Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case about President Barack Obama’s signature health care initiative.
The court will hear oral arguments starting at 10 a.m. ET, and the case could overturn part or even all of the Affordable Care Act, also know as Obamacare.
The justices, including newly sworn-in Amy Coney Barrett, are expected to release their opinion in the first half of 2021.
The newest lawsuit against the ACA is the most audacious to date. It asks the court to strike down the entire 2010 law because of an amendment to the individual insurance mandate in 2017. Congress reduced to zero the penalty for people who failed to obtain insurance.
Here's what you need to know about the case, California v. Texas:
- What the Republican states want: The case is brought by a group of Republican attorneys general, led by Texas and backed by the Trump administration. The GOP states that sued assert that the individual mandate is now unconstitutional because there is effectively no tax penalty. The justices will address that question, but because that provision is no longer enforced, the more consequential question will be whether its possible invalidity now dooms the entire law and its multitude of benefits and other requirements.
- What the Democratic states want: California and other Democratic-dominated states, backed by the US House of Representatives, are fighting the attempt to take down the law. The lawyer who will argue for the Democrat-led US House on Tuesday is Donald Verrilli, who was the solicitor general under Obama and won a 5-4 decision to uphold the law in 2012.