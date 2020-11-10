Live TV
Biden begins transition plans as Trump refuses to concede

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:17 a.m. ET, November 10, 2020
1 min ago

The Supreme Court will hear case about Obamacare today — but we likely won't know the outcome until next year

As President-elect Joe Biden continues making transition plans, the US Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case about President Barack Obama’s signature health care initiative.

The court will hear oral arguments starting at 10 a.m. ET, and the case could overturn part or even all of the Affordable Care Act, also know as Obamacare.

The justices, including newly sworn-in Amy Coney Barrett, are expected to release their opinion in the first half of 2021.

The newest lawsuit against the ACA is the most audacious to date. It asks the court to strike down the entire 2010 law because of an amendment to the individual insurance mandate in 2017. Congress reduced to zero the penalty for people who failed to obtain insurance.

Here's what you need to know about the case, California v. Texas:

  • What the Republican states want: The case is brought by a group of Republican attorneys general, led by Texas and backed by the Trump administration. The GOP states that sued assert that the individual mandate is now unconstitutional because there is effectively no tax penalty. The justices will address that question, but because that provision is no longer enforced, the more consequential question will be whether its possible invalidity now dooms the entire law and its multitude of benefits and other requirements.
  • What the Democratic states want: California and other Democratic-dominated states, backed by the US House of Representatives, are fighting the attempt to take down the law. The lawyer who will argue for the Democrat-led US House on Tuesday is Donald Verrilli, who was the solicitor general under Obama and won a 5-4 decision to uphold the law in 2012.
15 min ago

2020 election results reveal a complex Latino electorate

From CNN's Nicole Chavez

Antonio Torres drove to different South Texas cities waving a large Trump 2020 flag every weekend for the past three months.

The small caravan of cars that the 51-year-old insurance agent initially joined in the border city of McAllen last summer grew to more than a hundred cars ahead of Election Day. The region had historically been a Democratic stronghold but last week it saw a closer race than before.

"I'm very confident that from now on, the elections down here are not going to be one-sided anymore," Torres said. "There's going to be competition."

Both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden benefited from the high turnout of Latino voters across the US. Yet the support they received from this diverse and complex electorate of about 32 million people — and why — varied in different parts of the country.

nationwide CNN exit poll shows that Biden captured 66% of the group across the country, which is the same that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton received four years ago. Trump picked up more Latino voters with 32%, compared to 28% in 2016.

"If you consider us to be natural Democrats or natural Republicans, you're under estimating us as political thinkers," said Geraldo Cadava, who teaches at Northwestern University and is the author of "The Hispanic Republican: The Shaping of an American Political Identity, from Nixon to Trump."

Experts like Cadava and leaders from some of the nation's most prominent Latino political advocacy groups said the election's results should send a resounding signal to both parties that connecting with Latinos long before the election and understanding their political identity is key.

Read the full story:

'There's no such thing as the Latino vote.' 2020 results reveal a complex electorate
RELATED

'There's no such thing as the Latino vote.' 2020 results reveal a complex electorate

24 min ago

40 min ago

Biden will speak about the Affordable Care Act today as SCOTUS hears arguments

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act this afternoon as the US Supreme Court is set to begin hearing arguments on attempts to overturn President Barack Obama’s signature health care initiative.

The event will take place around 2 p.m. ET in Wilmington, Delaware, and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris will join Biden.

Some context: The speech will come as the Supreme Court today hears oral arguments in a case that could overturn part or even all of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

California v. Texas centers on the consequences of Congress' action in 2017 zeroing out the tax penalty for Americans who failed to obtain minimum insurance coverage. That individual mandate was intended to encourage more people, especially young, healthy individuals, to buy insurance and spread out the costs of care.

The ACA was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2012 when it was broadly challenged as a violation of Congress' power to regulate commerce. Chief Justice John Roberts cast the crucial fifth vote to uphold it, saying the individual insurance requirement as part of Congress' taxing authority.

Now that the penalty was taken out, the new arguments are being brought by a group of Republican attorneys general, led by Texas and backed by the Trump administration.

49 min ago

Republican National Committee staff blindsided by layoffs

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny, Betsy Klein

As President Trump continues his legal push to contest Joe Biden’s victory, a round of layoffs at the Republican National Committee Monday left staff blindsided, three sources familiar with what happened told CNN.

The party is in the middle of a fundraising blitz as the national party chair, Ronna McDaniel, is publicly pushing President Trump’s baseless allegations that the 2020 election was stolen from him. 

Departments within the RNC were instructed Monday to inform staffers who were being laid off, though the scale of the layoffs vary among the departments. Most stemmed from those assigned to the RNC-Trump Victory program, the joint fundraising effort between the RNC and Trump campaign that served as the ground and field program for the Trump campaign.

A Republican source told CNN a “large portion of staff” were laid off. The exact number is unclear and the RNC declined to respond repeated requests for comment. 

One source told CNN most of these jobs were only intended to last through the election, but the round of layoffs underscores how the Republican apparatus is hardly moving full-steam ahead to challenge the outcome of the results as President Trump wishes. 

In the Florida recount in 2000, the Republican National Committee dispatched large swaths of staff to Palm Beach and Florida’s 66 other counties. A similar effort is not being taken in 2020, though some RNC staffers will be sent to Georgia ahead of expected twin Georgia runoffs.

Though the President refuses to accept his election loss, one RNC source put it bluntly:

"Layoffs are the logical next step considering the outcome."

Additional reporting by Michael Warren.

51 min ago

4 years ago today, Vice President Biden met with Vice President-elect Pence

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Four years ago today, then Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence met in Biden’s West Wing office in the White House.

“I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer support for a smooth, seamless transition of power,” Biden wrote.

 

That same day, President Obama welcomed President-elect Trump to the White House, where they had a 90-minute Oval Office meeting – a meeting that is not being reciprocated after this year’s election.

CNN’s White House team has reported there are no plans for the President to invite the President-elect to the White House in the coming days.

Biden and Pence remained in touch in the early months of Pence’s tenure, with Biden offering him some advice on foreign policy issues on a few occasions. Their last substantive conversation on these types of matters occurred in the summer of 2017, aides have previously told CNN.

51 min ago

You may hear the word ascertainment quite a bit this week. Here's what it means.

From CNN's Betsy Klein

As President Trump continues to baselessly claim election fraud and refuses to concede the presidential election, the Trump administration also has yet to sign off on a key document needed to formally begin the transition process.

This week, all eyes are on the Trump-appointed General Services Administration administrator, Emily W. Murphy, to recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect and release funds to the Biden transition team through a process called ascertainment.

This would mark the first formal acknowledgment from the Trump administration that Biden has in fact won the election, and would unlock access to national security tools to streamline background checks and additional funds to pay for training and incoming staff.

Murphy has not yet signed off. A GSA spokesperson declined to provide a specific timeline for when ascertainment would take place, a clear signal the agency won't get ahead of the President.

"An ascertainment has not yet been made," GSA spokesperson Pamela Pennington told CNN.

Back in early September, the Trump administration agreed to three memoranda of understanding with the Biden transition team, as laid out by the Presidential Transition Act. They were signed by the General Services Administration, the Department of Justice, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

At the time, $9.62 million was allocated to the Biden transition team for pre-election services, which the team continues to receive.

Ascertainment would trigger the release of an additional $9.9 million in funds for post-election services, which includes $6.3 million for the incoming administration, $1 million for appointee orientation and training, and $2.6 million for outgoing services.

Read more here

51 min ago

Why Biden's transition may be more difficult than those around him hoped

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Jeff Zeleny, Betsy Klein, Jasmine Wright and Sarah Mucha

Reality is setting in among President-elect Joe Biden's allies that the transition leading up to his Jan. 20 inauguration may be more difficult than many inside Biden-world had assumed, two officials said Monday, with a legal fight now a possibility.

Biden told his allies over the weekend that he wanted to give Republicans — and President Trump — a little time to accept the results of the election.

But the Trump-appointed General Services Administration administrator, Emily W. Murphy, whose job is to declare that there is a president-elect — a move that triggers the transition process — has not yet made that declaration. And the GSA issued a statement Monday inaccurately comparing Biden's win to the George W. Bush vs. Al Gore election of 2000, in which the outcome at this stage was in doubt.

The statement triggered worry in Biden's camp that it is facing a fight to get federal agencies to accept the legitimacy of the outcome of the 2020 election.

Biden allies will start escalating their rhetoric on the matter, making the case for the election's legitimacy in television interviews and more, the officials said.

In a call with reporters Monday night, Biden transition officials would not rule out legal action against the GSA to try to force the beginning of the transition process, and said they have a "number of options."

Keep reading here.