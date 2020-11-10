Four years ago today, then Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence met in Biden’s West Wing office in the White House.

“I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer support for a smooth, seamless transition of power,” Biden wrote.

That same day, President Obama welcomed President-elect Trump to the White House, where they had a 90-minute Oval Office meeting – a meeting that is not being reciprocated after this year’s election.

CNN’s White House team has reported there are no plans for the President to invite the President-elect to the White House in the coming days.

Biden and Pence remained in touch in the early months of Pence’s tenure, with Biden offering him some advice on foreign policy issues on a few occasions. Their last substantive conversation on these types of matters occurred in the summer of 2017, aides have previously told CNN.