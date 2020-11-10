Despite Biden win, secretary of state says there will be "smooth transition to a second Trump administration"

Pool

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to accept Joe Biden’s victory as President-elect, saying at the State Department Tuesday that “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Remember: Major new organizations, including CNN, projected Biden will win the presidential election on Saturday. President Trump has launched a series of legal challenges to the results and has not yet conceded to Biden — yet concession is a custom, not something required under the law.

But today, when asked about if the State Department is preparing to engage with the Biden transition team, Pompeo said this:

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Right. The world is watching what's taking place. We're gonna count all the votes. When the process is completed, they'll be electors selected. There's a process, the constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who's in office on January 20 a minute after noon will also be successful."

Pompeo would not say whether he believed there was massive voter fraud (Remember: there's no evidence of widespread voting fraud.) But Pompeo did say, “I'm getting calls from all across the world. These people are watching our election. They understand that we have a legal process. They understand that this takes time, right, took us 37 plus days in an election back in 2000, conducted successful transition then."

“I’m very confident that we will count, and we must count, every legal vote. We must make sure that any vote that wasn't lawful ought not be counted. That dilutes your vote, if it's done improperly. Gotta get that right, when we get it right, we'll get it right, we're in good shape,” he added.