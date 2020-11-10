No "substantial instances" of voter fraud in Georgia, says Republican lieutenant governor 

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan speaks with members of the press during the 29th day of the Georgia Legislative session, on Friday, March 13. Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Georgia's Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said today there have been no substantiated cases of voter fraud in the state but pledged to continue to work with local officials to investigate any reports, and ensure every vote counts.

"We have not had any sort of substantial instances get to us yet, but there’s still time,” he told CNN's Jake Tapper of potential voting improprieties or voter fraud in the state.

"I'm going to continue to work hard to make sure that every voter in Georgia has confidence that our elections are fair and legal," he added.

Duncan would not say whether he'd felt pressure to say there was fraud or wrongdoing in the state's elections, even as the state’s incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have called for the resignation of the state's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleging, without evidence, that the state's election process was faulty. Both senators appear to be headed for runoff elections in January.

"Just because the person I voted for isn't in the lead right now doesn't mean my job description changes," Duncan told Tapper today.