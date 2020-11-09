The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, as he urged that now is the time “for the world to heal."

The Trump administration formally began the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization in July. Biden says he would re-establish the US relationship with WHO.

Speaking during his opening remarks at a virtual 73rd World Health Assembly on Monday, Tedros said: "We congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and we look forward to working with their administration very closely.”

"We need to reimagine leadership, built on mutual trust and mutual accountability – to end the pandemic and address the fundamental inequalities that lie at the root of so many of the world’s problems," he said.

“We need to reimagine investments in our shared future, by allocating and aligning resources with our shared priorities. And we need to reimagine partnership, tear down our siloes and see our own efforts as connected to something bigger,” Tedros added.

He said “it’s time for the world to heal – from the ravages of this pandemic, and the geopolitical divisions that only drive us further into the chasm of an unhealthier, un-safer and unfairer future."

The WHO chief called for a “new era of cooperation, that puts health and well-being at the centre of our common future."

“The world has reached a fork in the road,” he added.

Tedros said that almost 50 million cases of Covid-19 have now been reported to WHO, and more than 1.2 million people have lost their lives. “Millions more have died due to disruption of essential health services,” he added.