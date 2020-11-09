Live TV
Joe Biden elected president

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:41 a.m. ET, November 9, 2020
1 min ago

Biden applauds Pfizer vaccine trial news but urges caution as the pandemic's end is "still months away"

From CNN Health’s Nadia Kounang

In light of the news of Pfizer’s progress on a Covid-19 vaccine, President-elect Joe Biden is congratulating the breakthrough but urging caution that the end of the battle against Covid-19 is "still months away."

"Last night, my public health advisors were informed of this excellent news. I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope.  At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away. This news follows a previously announced timeline by industry officials that forecast vaccine approval by late November. Even if that is achieved, and some Americans are vaccinated later this year, it will be many more months before there is widespread vaccination in this country," Biden said in a statement.

Earlier this morning: Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective – a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.

The so-called interim analysis looked at the first 94 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among the more than 43,000 volunteers who got either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo. It found that fewer than 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine. More than 90% of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo. 

In a news release, the pharmaceutical giant said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after volunteers have been monitored for two months after getting their second dose of vaccine, as requested by the FDA. 

5 min ago

Trump hasn't conceded. Here's what the people around him are telling him.

From CNN's Harmeet Kaur

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, left, and first lady Melania Trump.
President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, left, and first lady Melania Trump. Win McNamee/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump still hasn't publicly accepted that he lost the 2020 presidential election, and Republicans and his inner circle are divided on how to proceed.

His son-in-law Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump are advising him to come to terms with Biden's victory, sources tell CNN. But his two adult sons — Donald Jr. and Eric — are urging allies to press on with the fight.

With no proof of its claims, Trump's campaign is planning a messaging blitz and pushing legal challenges designed to cast doubt on the results and delay their certification.

Meanwhile, many top congressional Republicans have either been silent or urged Trump not to concede

12 min ago

These are the health experts who will sit on Biden's coronavirus advisory board

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced the group of public health experts that will make up his coronavirus advisory board, which includes Rick Bright, a whistleblower from the Trump administration who alleged that his early warnings about the pandemic were ignored and ultimately led to his removal.

The inclusion of Bright, who said that he was met with skepticism by Trump administration officials when he raised concerns in the early throes of the pandemic about critical supplies shortages, is a clear signal of the contrasted direction that Biden intends to take his administration when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.

Revealing the members of the pandemic task force is the transition's first major announcement, highlighting how important the President-elect finds combating the deadly virus which has taken more than 230,000 lives in the United States. The announcement also comes as the nation nears 10 million cases, with over 9.9 million reported cases as of Sunday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The task force is chaired by:

  • Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
  • Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler
  • Yale University's Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith

Among the other thirteen members are:

  • Dr. Luciana Borio, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations
  • Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of the architects of the Affordable Care Act and an ex-Obama health adviser.