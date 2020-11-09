Biden: "Please, I implore you, wear a mask"

President-elect Joe Biden speaks on November 9 at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Carolyn Kaster/AP

President-elect Joe Biden implored Americans to wear a mask.

"Maybe we saved the life of a person who stocks the shelf at your local grocery store. Maybe saves the life of a member of your place of worship. Maybe it saves the lives of one of your children's teachers. Maybe it saves your life. So please, I implore you, wear a mask," he said Monday. "Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor."

He added that wearing a mask is not a political statement but "a good way to start pulling the country together."

"I won't be president until January 20th," he said Monday. "It doesn't matter who you voted for, where you stood before Election Day. It doesn't matter your party, your point of view. We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democrat or Republican lives, American lives."

He added that he wants to be clear that the goal of a mask is "not to make your life less comfortable or to take something away from you."

"It is to give something back to all of us — a normal life," he said. "And masks are critical doing that. It won't be forever. But that's how we get our nation back up to speed and economically. So we can go back to celebrating birthdays and holidays together, so we can attend sporting events together, get back to lives and connections we shared before the pandemic," he said. "We have to do this together."

He added:

"We can get the virus under control, I promise you. We can rebuild our economy back better than it was before. We can address race-based disparities that damage our country. It's in our power. So let's wear a mask."

See Biden's message on masks: