Trump campaign staffers face uncertain future

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on November 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Even as Trump campaign leadership told staff on Monday that this election isn't over and they need to stay in the fight, they have offered no indication to staff that they will be employed into next week.

Campaign staffers are employed until Nov. 15 and have so far gotten no signal that their contracts will be extended despite the campaign's fundraising for a legal battle.

"They're saying, 'Stay in the fight!'" one campaign source told CNN. "Hard for people to stay in the fight when they'll be unemployed a week from today."

This source also said that campaign leadership made note of lackluster attendance at today's staff meeting, which was announced with just 15 minutes' notice.

With the uncertain prospect of continued employment with the campaign, many staffers are on the hunt for a new job. That too is getting some in trouble.

Soon after the staff meeting, campaign manager Bill Stepien's assistant shouted at a campaign staffer for printing their resume in the office.