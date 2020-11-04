Live TV
By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 6:05 a.m. ET, November 4, 2020
4 min ago

Catch up: Here are some of the issues states voted on

Voters have been deciding more than just who will sit in the White House. States have weighed several different issues this election, such as whether to legalize marijuana, limit access to abortion, reform voting and more.

Here are some of the top ballot measures states voted on:

Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota vote to legalize recreational marijuana

Voters have approved ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona and New Jersey, and both recreational and medical use in in South Dakota, CNN projects.

South Dakota will be the first state ever to approve medical and recreational marijuana measures at the same time.

Results have not yet been determined for Montana's ballot questions on recreational marijuana and Mississippi's medical marijuana measure.

The initiatives would only be the first step in the process, said John Hudak, deputy director at the Brookings Institution, where he specializes in state and federal marijuana policy.

After voters approve the measures, he said, the state legislatures normally would need to set up regulatory structures within each state. Currently, 11 states have legalized full, adult marijuana use.

You can read more detail on each state's marijuana ballot here.

Louisiana voters approve amendment limiting abortion protections

Louisiana voters approved Proposed Amendment No. 1 by 62% to 38%, according to CNN projections. Should Roe be overturned, the amendment would prevent the state courts from declaring abortion restrictions unconstitutional at the state level.

The state isn't the first to amend its constitution this way — Alabama and West Virginia did so in 2018, as did Tennessee in 2014.

The Louisiana ballot measure marked another attempt by the state to restrict abortion. The US Supreme Court struck down in June a Louisiana restriction barring doctors from performing the procedure unless they had admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, and a decision from a federal appellate court prevented the state's "heartbeat" abortion ban, passed last year, from going into effect.

Colorado voters reject a ban on abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy

In Colorado, voters rejected Proposition 115 by a 59% to 41% vote, according to CNN projections. It would have banned abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy. The measure included exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest. Doctors who continue to perform abortions at 22 weeks would have faced a fine up to $5,000.

The results maintain Colorado as one of seven states that do not bar some abortions past a specific point in pregnancy, according to data from the abortion-rights research group the Guttmacher Institute. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's office shows that women from more than 30 states have traveled to Colorado to access abortions.

Follow live updates on the congressional race here.

1 min ago

These are the 9 states that have not been called yet

Workers with the Detroit Department of Elections process ballots at the Central Counting Board in Detroit, Michigan on November 4.
Workers with the Detroit Department of Elections process ballots at the Central Counting Board in Detroit, Michigan on November 4. Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

It's the morning after Election Day, and CNN has not projected a winner in nine states across the country.

Right now, Joe Biden has 224 electoral votes, and President Trump has 213. Remember: It takes 270 votes to win the presidential election.

These are the nine states that have not yet been called, whose electoral votes are still up for grabs:

  1. Alaska
  2. Arizona
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Maine
  6. Nevada
  7. North Carolina
  8. Pennsylvania
  9. Wisconsin
10 min ago

In Nevada, "the big question right now is composition," CNN's Phil Mattingly says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Workers process polling materials at the Clark County Election Department after polls closed in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 3.
Workers process polling materials at the Clark County Election Department after polls closed in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 3. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With Joe Biden and President Trump in a tight race in Nevada, “the big question right now is composition,” according to CNN’s Phil Mattingly. 

While populous Clark County — where Las Vegas is located — is currently reporting more than three-quarters of the vote, it’s unknown right now if the remaining vote to be counted is via mail-in ballots or in-person voting. 

“What kind of vote is coming in is just as important as where that vote is coming in,” Mattingly said. 

Joe Biden has an edge in Washoe County, where Reno is located, which is traditionally a tossup county, Mattingly explained. Hillary Clinton won the county, but narrowly, back in 2016. 

Meanwhile, Trump takes a big lead in the rural counties of the state. “Donald Trump wins the rurals, and he blows them out of the water,” Mattingly said. 

40 min ago

US stock futures jittery on fears of a contested election

From CNN's Clare Duffy, Julia Horowitz and Jazmin Goodwin

A statue of former U.S. President George Washington is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 3, in New York.
A statue of former U.S. President George Washington is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 3, in New York. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

US stock futures swung wildly early Wednesday as the prospects of a quick, decisive result to the election faded and President Trump made baseless claims about the vote, leaving investors on edge.

Dow (INDU) futures plunged more than 400 points, or 1.5%, after Trump prematurely claimed victory and said he would go to court to prevent legitimate votes from being counted.

Stocks later pared back losses but remain jumpy in premarket trading. Dow futures were down just 0.1% at 3:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite, an outlier throughout the night, surged 2.5%.

Uncertainty is the enemy of markets. Investors had hoped that early results would point to a clear winner sooner rather than later, avoiding the nightmare scenario of a contested election.

36 min ago

All of the votes from Milwaukee County are now in and counted, says elections director

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

All of the ballots from Milwaukee County have now been counted, Milwaukee County elections director Julietta Henry reported early this morning, just minutes after the lead in the state had flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden. 

The only exception are provisional ballots, which are due on Friday. 

"In Milwaukee county, we are now at 100% ballots cast," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo, early this morning. 

She said there have been no reports of irregularities in the county.

"There weren't any irregularities in Milwaukee County," she said. "We were anticipating finishing up tonight between 3:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. And I think we're right on target, with the 4:00 completion time."

See Milwaukee County elections director share numbers live on air:

55 min ago

Biden has taken the lead in Wisconsin

From CNN's Allison Gordon

Election officials count absentee ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, early on November 4.
Election officials count absentee ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, early on November 4. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Biden has taken a lead in Wisconsin right now, CNN's Phil Mattingly says.

“Joe Biden has started to turn Wisconsin blue — for the moment,” Mattingly said.

He emphasized that the situation was fluid and subject to change. Before new information came in, “Trump was up by 109,000 votes,” Mattingly reported. 

In 2016, President Trump won Wisconsin by 22,000 votes, CNN's Chris Cuomo said.

1 hr 4 min ago

This is where the balance of power in Congress currently stands

Longtime GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham kept their seats and members of "The Squad" won reelection on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones lost his reelection bid, allowing Republicans to pick up a seat.

Based on CNN's current projections, this is how the balance of power in Congress is shaping up:

55 min ago

Vote counting is still underway in key states. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN's Maeve Reston and Stephen Collinson

Votes are still being counted in several key states across the US, and no winner has been determined in the presidential election.

If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the race:

  • All eyes on the Midwest: The election is far from over with millions of votes outstanding in key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan — ballots that were cast before Election Day that have yet to be counted. Pennsylvania has counted 39% of the mail-in ballots it has received, according to the state.
  • Counting underway in Arizona and Georgia: Joe Biden appears to have made significant gains in Arizona, a state which Trump won in 2016. Georgia appeared at a standstill as officials in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta and its populous suburbs, said they would resume counting at resume at 8 a.m. ET.
  • President Trump attempted to claim victory: Donald Trump called for a halt to legitimate vote counting that is underway around the country and sought to mislead his loyal supporters by conflating the legitimate counting of ballots with voting as he falsely claimed Democrats were trying to "steal the election."
  • Biden holds the lead: The Democratic nominee holds the lead in the Electoral College at this stage in the night, 224 to 213. Remember: 270 electoral votes are needed to become president. Speaking to reporters, the former vice president urged them to "Keep the faith, guys. We're going to win this."
1 hr 4 min ago

