All of the ballots from Milwaukee County have now been counted, Milwaukee County elections director Julietta Henry reported early this morning, just minutes after the lead in the state had flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden.

The only exception are provisional ballots, which are due on Friday.

"In Milwaukee county, we are now at 100% ballots cast," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo, early this morning.

She said there have been no reports of irregularities in the county.

"There weren't any irregularities in Milwaukee County," she said. "We were anticipating finishing up tonight between 3:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. And I think we're right on target, with the 4:00 completion time."