1 min ago

All of the votes from Milwaukee County are now in and counted, says elections director

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

All of the ballots from Milwaukee County have now been counted, Milwaukee County elections director Julietta Henry reported early this morning, just minutes after the lead in the state had flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden. 

The only exception are provisional ballots, which are due on Friday. 

"In Milwaukee county, we are now at 100% ballots cast," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo, early this morning. 

She said there have been no reports of irregularities in the county.

"There weren't any irregularities in Milwaukee County," she said. "We were anticipating finishing up tonight between 3:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. And I think we're right on target, with the 4:00 completion time."

8 min ago

Biden has taken the lead in Wisconsin

From CNN's Allison Gordon

Election officials count absentee ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, early on November 4.
Election officials count absentee ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, early on November 4. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Biden has taken a lead in Wisconsin right now, CNN's Phil Mattingly says.

“Joe Biden has started to turn Wisconsin blue — for the moment,” Mattingly said.

He emphasized that the situation was fluid and subject to change. Before new information came in, “Trump was up by 109,000 votes,” Mattingly reported. 

In 2016, President Trump won Wisconsin by 22,000 votes, CNN's Chris Cuomo said.

17 min ago

This is where the balance of power in Congress currently stands

Longtime GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham kept their seats and members of "The Squad" won reelection on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones lost his reelection bid, allowing Republicans to pick up a seat.

Based on CNN's current projections, this is how the balance of power in Congress is shaping up:

8 min ago

Vote counting is still underway in key states. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN's Maeve Reston and Stephen Collinson

Votes are still being counted in several key states across the US, and no winner has been determined in the presidential election.

If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the race:

  • All eyes on the Midwest: The election is far from over with millions of votes outstanding in key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan — ballots that were cast before Election Day that have yet to be counted. Pennsylvania has counted 39% of the mail-in ballots it has received, according to the state.
  • Counting underway in Arizona and Georgia: Joe Biden appears to have made significant gains in Arizona, a state which Trump won in 2016. Georgia appeared at a standstill as officials in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta and its populous suburbs, said they would resume counting at resume at 8 a.m. ET.
  • President Trump attempted to claim victory: Donald Trump called for a halt to legitimate vote counting that is underway around the country and sought to mislead his loyal supporters by conflating the legitimate counting of ballots with voting as he falsely claimed Democrats were trying to "steal the election."
  • Biden holds the lead: The Democratic nominee holds the lead in the Electoral College at this stage in the night, 224 to 213. Remember: 270 electoral votes are needed to become president. Speaking to reporters, the former vice president urged them to "Keep the faith, guys. We're going to win this."
17 min ago

To see more live election coverage from overnight, go here.