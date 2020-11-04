There's no rule that a winner has to be declared on election night
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
It's the day after Election Day, and CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race.
There’s no rule that a winner has to be declared on election night. In fact, it's happened in recent memory.
Here is a breakdown of when CNN projected the last five presidential elections:
2016: 2:47 a.m. ET — CNN projected Donald Trump would win after Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump to concede.
2012: 11:18 p.m. ET — CNN projected Barack Obama would win shortly after polls closed on the West Coast. 11:18 p.m.
2008: 11:00 p.m. ET — CNN projected Barack Obama would win as polls on the West Coast closed.
2004: No projection — It was close and came down to Ohio. John Kerry conceded the next day after Bush had a 100,000-vote lead in decisive Ohio. A concession on such a small margin is hard to imagine today with all the absentee and provisional ballots cast in 2020.
2000: No projection. We didn't know George W. Bush would be the President until December, after a Supreme Court showdown. It was wild.
So, while Trump has repeatedly said we should know the winner on Election Night, that's just not factually true. In fact, under federal law, states have until Dec. 8 to count ballots and settle disputes. Some states have earlier deadlines.
41 min ago
Official in Michigan's Wayne County can't predict when vote counting will finish
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Votes are still being counted in Michigan’s Wayne County, which is also home to the city of Detroit.
County clerk Cathy M. Garrett declined to give a specific time frame on when we can expect it to be completed.
“Because of how large our county is, I don't want to be boxed in with that. But just know that we're not in a competition. It's just very important that we are accurate, and we will be here until the job is done,” Garrett said Wednesday.
The county has 43 municipalities, she added.
1 hr 17 min ago
Here’s how the vote counting process works in Philadelphia
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Philadelphia started with 350,000 mail-in votes on the morning of Election Day and the final count is expected to be up to 400,000, Philadelphia City commissioner Al Schmidt told CNN.
“At 8 p.m. last night, when the polls closed, we reported our first 75,000 [votes.] And about an hour ago, we reported another 65,000 of those,” he said Wednesday, adding that there are “hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots yet to count.”
He explained how the counting process works in Philadelphia:
“As soon as the polls closed at 8 p.m., and then until the early morning, we were reporting our results from in-person voting at polling places. Some states have mail-in voting, some have in-person voting. In Pennsylvania's case, we have both. So we're really running two sort of election systems at the same time. So we reported a batch of mail-in ballots, then we pivoted to all of the in-person results from the polling places, and now we're back to mail-in ballots again.”
“There was never a break in this process,” he added, saying the workers are going to “continue day and night until we get every one of those votes counted.”
He also noted that Pennsylvania allows votes to be received and counted up until Friday, if the ballot was mailed before or on Election Day.
“If everything keeps up, we'll have the total results in the next couple of days,” he said.
But with the number of votes yet to be counted, he urged viewers to have patience saying it will take some time.
“Everyone needs to recalibrate their expectations.”
1 hr 12 min ago
Chris Christie says Trump "undercut his own credibility" when he prematurely declared victory
From CNN’s Betsy Klein
Former New Jersey governor and top Trump ally Chris Christie voiced disagreement overnight with President Trump’s election night remarks prematurely declaring victory and attacking legitimate vote counting efforts. Christie said Trump “undercut his own credibility.”
“There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight. There just isn’t. All these votes have to be counted that are in now,” Christie said during a panel on ABC News moments after Trump’s remarks, noting that the vote count in Pennsylvania will continue for days and “that argument’s for later.”
He continued, “I disagree with what he did tonight. And I think Sarah is right that, you know, there comes a point where you have to let the process play itself out before you judge it to have been flawed. And I think by prematurely doing this, if there is a flaw in it later, he has undercut his own credibility in calling attention to that flaw.”
Christie, who said he was speaking from his experience as a former US attorney, argued that Trump had made a “bad strategic decision” and a “bad political decision.”
“And it's not the kind of decision you would expect someone to make tonight who holds the position he holds,” he added.
1 hr 30 min ago
Here's why we're seeing a narrowing of the vote in Michigan right now
On-air analysis from CNN's Phil Mattingly/ Written by CNN's Adrienne Vogt
The tightening of the vote between President Trump and Joe Biden in Michigan comes down to Wayne County, where Detroit and the surrounding suburbs are located, CNN’s Phil Mattingly explained.
“It shows the effect of major urban centers that are Democratic strongholds where there's major vote outstanding,” Mattingly said.
Wayne County — the largest county in the state — is about 18% of the voting population.
“Those votes are by mail for the most part. We believe that is the composition of them. We know they're coming in a Democratic county. Democrats have been voting heavily by mail,” Mattingly said. “What I'm trying to lay out for you is this: Donald Trump was ahead by 212,000 votes about 30 minutes ago. Right now, he's ahead by 64,000 votes.”
1 hr 44 min ago
Some Pennsylvania counties are counting mail-in ballots last
It's the morning after Election Day, and Pennsylvania is one of nine states across the country where CNN has not projected a winner.
Pennsylvania's counties have starkly different plans for when they will begin processing their mail-in ballots, with Democratic strongholds moving to get them counted as quickly as possible while other areas plan to tally in-person Election Day votes first.
Unlike most states, Pennsylvania law does not allow officials to start processing early ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.
While Philadelphia and other areas started work on their mail-in votes at 7 a.m. sharp yesterday, swing counties like Erie and red ones like Cumberland were waiting until after the polls close or even until this morning to begin.
2 hr 12 min ago
It's just after 6 a.m. ET. Here's where the race to 270 stands.
Catch up: Here are some of the issues states voted on
Voters have been deciding more than just who will sit in the White House. States have weighed several different issues this election, such as whether to legalize marijuana, limit access to abortion, reform voting and more.
Here are some of the top ballot measures states voted on:
Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota vote to legalize recreational marijuana
Voters have approved ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona and New Jersey, and both recreational and medical use in in South Dakota, CNN projects.
South Dakota will be the first state ever to approve medical and recreational marijuana measures at the same time.
Results have not yet been determined for Montana's ballot questions on recreational marijuana and Mississippi's medical marijuana measure.
The initiatives would only be the first step in the process, said John Hudak, deputy director at the Brookings Institution, where he specializes in state and federal marijuana policy.
Louisiana voters approved Proposed Amendment No. 1 by 62% to 38%, according to CNN projections.Should Roe be overturned, the amendment would preventthe state courts from declaring abortion restrictions unconstitutional at the state level.
The Louisiana ballot measure marked another attempt by the state to restrict abortion. The US Supreme Court struck down in June a Louisiana restriction barring doctors from performing the procedure unless they had admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, and a decision from a federal appellate court prevented the state's "heartbeat" abortion ban, passed last year, from going into effect.
Colorado voters reject a ban on abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy
In Colorado, voters rejected Proposition 115 by a 59% to 41% vote, according to CNN projections. It would have banned abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy. The measure included exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest. Doctors who continue to perform abortions at 22 weeks wouldhave faceda fine up to $5,000.
The results maintain Colorado as one of seven states that do not bar some abortions past a specific point in pregnancy, according to data from the abortion-rights research group the Guttmacher Institute. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's office shows that women from more than 30 states have traveled to Colorado to access abortions.
2 hr 25 min ago
These are the 9 states that have not been called yet
It's the morning after Election Day, and CNN has not projected a winner in nine states across the country.
Right now, Joe Biden has 224 electoral votes, and President Trump has 213. Remember: It takes 270 votes to win the presidential election.
