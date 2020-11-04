Trump's campaign is considering legal action in Arizona and Nevada

President Trump’s campaign is considering taking legal action in Arizona and Nevada as votes are still being counted, two sources told CNN.

As Trump’s path to victory has narrowed dramatically, the campaign pursued a tactic the President has often relied on throughout his life; litigation. The campaign has launched legal fights in several battlegrounds, called for a recount in Wisconsin and is now weighing further lawsuits.

Not only are officials laying the groundwork to contest the outcome, they’re also trying to buy themselves time to slow the counting in states where he could ultimately lose, according to the sources.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins walks through the latest: