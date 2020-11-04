Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Presidential race

live news

Live

House and Senate races

Live Updates

Election 2020 presidential results

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Jessica Estepa, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 1:21 a.m. ET, November 5, 2020
125 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 1 min ago

Trump's campaign is considering legal action in Arizona and Nevada

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Trump’s campaign is considering taking legal action in Arizona and Nevada as votes are still being counted, two sources told CNN. 

As Trump’s path to victory has narrowed dramatically, the campaign pursued a tactic the President has often relied on throughout his life; litigation. The campaign has launched legal fights in several battlegrounds, called for a recount in Wisconsin and is now weighing further lawsuits. 

Not only are officials laying the groundwork to contest the outcome, they’re also trying to buy themselves time to slow the counting in states where he could ultimately lose, according to the sources.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins walks through the latest:

1 hr 29 min ago

Here's how Trump's lead in Georgia narrowed in the last 24 hours

Written by CNN's Leinz Vales/ Analysis by CNN's John King

An election official wearing a protective mask counts absentee ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November, 4.
An election official wearing a protective mask counts absentee ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November, 4. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump started the election with a large lead in Georgia, but as votes continued to be counted overnight, the numbers narrowed. 

“372,407 votes at midnight,” John King reported during CNN’s special election coverage. “Then overnight at 1 a.m., it drops to 249,497, continue to count overnight, at 2 a.m. it’s 118,000 and change.” 

King continued to layout how the "trend line has been against the President" over a 24-hour period.

“As the count continues through the day, 10 a.m. you get to 103,000 and then 9 o’clock tonight, we see it down to 39,000 and then we pop out to where we are now and it’s 33,000. So that has been a steady trend as they count the votes.”

CNN's John King explains:

2 hr 49 min ago

It's just after 10:30 p.m. ET: This is where the race to 270 stands.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads the race for the White House with 253 electoral votes. President Trump has 213 electoral votes.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said there are about 600,000 outstanding ballots in the state and about 340,000 in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located.

Based on CNN's latest projections, this is where the race to 270 currently stands.

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

1 min ago

Trump adviser says "Georgia is a big deal"

From CNN's Jim Acosta

A Trump adviser says officials inside the campaign believe they will claw back enough votes in the late returns in Arizona to capture the state by a narrow margin. 

"We get AZ," the adviser said. 

But the adviser acknowledged there is no room for error for the President. With Georgia teetering, Arizona is a must win for Trump.

A separate GOP source close to the campaign said resignation is building inside Trump's team that the election is slipping away. But they're not ready to accept defeat just yet, the source said. 

The adviser said the other obsession for the campaign right now is still Georgia.

"Georgia is a big deal," the adviser said.

CNN's Jim Acosta walks through the latest:

3 hr 10 min ago

Biden campaign adviser says they "feel good" about Georgia

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

A Biden campaign adviser says they “feel good” about Georgia, along with Arizona and Pennsylvania, as votes continues to come in the state.

They’ve kept a close eye on Fulton County, Georgia, throughout the day as they’re hoping the margins in the state will continue to tighten as more votes come in from the Atlanta area.

Advisers have long viewed Georgia as an expansion state where a win could help complicate Trump’s path to the presidency.

Biden himself paid a visit to the state, where he delivered his closing argument speech, and the campaign deployed its more powerful surrogate Barack Obama there in the final day of the campaign.

3 hr 3 min ago

Fulton County has 29,000 mail-in ballots to count tonight, election director says

From CNN's Leinz Vales and Gary Tuchman

 Election workers count Fulton County ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, on November 4.
 Election workers count Fulton County ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, on November 4. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

There are still 29,000 mail-in ballots left to be counted in Fulton County, Georgia, said Richard Barron, the county's elections director.

“We’re going to make sure every vote is counted tonight and we’ll do what it takes to stay all night,” Barron told CNN’s Gary Tuchman at counting location in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Barron also told Tuchman that the Fulton County election website would be updated with the ballot counts between 12 a.m. ET and 3 a.m. ET. 

“We know that everyone’s looking at us, looking at Georgia, and it could determine the next president,” Barron said.

The election director added that he hasn’t felt any pressure from the presidential campaigns to speed up the counting but praised the poll workers for their hard work. 

“I’m very proud,” Barron said. "My staff has been working long hours for many months, since before the June election.”

3 hr 18 min ago

Trump angrily calls Republican governors while casting doubt on his own legal strategy

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours in Washington, DC, on November 04.
President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours in Washington, DC, on November 04. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump spent the day angrily phoning Republican governors while publicly casting doubt on his own legal strategy that he personally instructed aides to carry out.

After Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden last night, Trump instructed aides to begin filing lawsuits almost immediately. Those aides spent most of Wednesday putting together half-baked legal strategies, partly in order to buy them more time as votes were being counted in critical states like Arizona, one source said. CNN has not projected a winner in Arizona.

Trump has been angrily calling Republican governors all day, including Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to two sources. 

3 hr 45 min ago

Here's the latest on vote counting in Arizona

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said there are about 600,000 outstanding ballots in the state and about 340,000 in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located.

Additional votes just came in from Maricopa County. The state's most populous county will do another upload at 12:30 a.m. ET and then at 7 p.m. every night until they are done, Hobbs said.

There are about 46,000 votes yet to be counted in Pima County and roughly 18,000 in Yuma County, 13,000 in Coconino County, and less than 1,000 in La Paz County, Hobbs said in an interview on CNN. 

Ballots being counted now are early ballots that were received on Monday and Tuesday, she said. Counties are focused on getting ballots processed and tabulated and are not sorting them by party. 

Hobbs said she does not have any specific timing on when most of the votes will be counted. “We’ll have a more solid answer about that tomorrow or Friday,” she said. 

3 hr 24 min ago

Additional votes just came in from a key county in Arizona

Additional votes from a key Arizona county just dropped.

The counting in Maricopa County, which contains Phoenix, is underway. So far it shows Joe Biden at 887,457 and President Trump at 802,160, CNN's Kyung Lah reported.

That is 52% of the vote for Biden, 47% of the vote for Trump in that county, she said.

Why it matters: Maricopa County is the most populous area in the state.

"It is a growing population. How Maricopa goes will mean how Arizona goes. You have to win it here if you want to win it in the rest of the state," Lah said.

CNN's John King is at the magic wall: