If Biden wins Arizona and Nevada, he wins the election, CNN's John King says

Maricopa County elections officials and observers watch as ballots are tallied, Wednesday, November 4, at the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix. Matt York/AP

Arizona still has more than 600,000 ballots remaining to be counted, officials tell CNN.

Between 615,000 and 635,000 ballots, possibly more, remain to be counted in Arizona, according to the officials.

Biden currently leads Trump by about 93,000 votes statewide, 51.% to 47.6%, according to CNN’s latest count. According to informal estimates, Trump would need to win approximately 58% of the outstanding vote to overcome Biden’s lead.

Roughly two-thirds of the remaining votes to be counted come from Maricopa County, home of Phoenix, which Trump won four years ago 49% to 46% over Hillary Clinton, but where Biden currently holds a lead of about 99,000 votes.

Maricopa elections officials say they have between 428,000 and 446,000 ballots still to count. This includes 248,000 mail ballots that were returned in the last three days before the election; between 160,000 and 180,000 mail ballots returned on Election Day; and 18,000 provisional ballots, according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. County officials said they expect to release updated count numbers around 9 p.m. ET. But they have not said when final results will be released.

The next biggest share of votes come from blue-leaning Pima County, home of Tucson, which has just under 91,000 ballots left to count.

Of Arizona’s 13 other counties, five have not posted information about their number of remaining votes to count. Seven of the remaining eight were counties that Trump won over Clinton in 2016; but, all told, they account for about 12% of the known remaining ballots to be counted.

