CNN Projection: Biden wins Wisconsin

There are 10 electoral votes at stake in Wisconsin. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.
Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and John King report:
1 hr 49 min ago
Here's where vote counting stands in key states
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam
It's past 2:00 p.m. on the East Coast, and votes are still being counted in several key states where CNN is yet to project a winner. President Trump and Joe Biden are battling to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Here's where things stand this afternoon:
Michigan
The Secretary of State said approximately 100,000 ballots are waiting to be counted.
Kalamazoo County still has 21,000 absentee ballots left to count, with those results expecting to be done soon.
Wayne County, which includes the city of Detroit, has counted 55% of its votes, the clerk told CNN this morning.
Pennsylvania
"Millions of ballots" are left to be counted, according to the Secretary of State as of 11:00 a.m.ET
In Luzerne County, President Trump was leading Joe Biden by at least 27,598 votes with 20,066 remaining to be counted. Trump flipped the county in 2016.
Pennsylvania counties have counted nearly 50% of their mail-in ballots so far.
The Secretary of State reiterated guidance about segregating and counting the late-arriving mail ballots.
The GOP challenge of 93 absentee ballots in Montgomery County, which is near Philadelphia, might not have a ruling until Friday.
Arizona
In Pima County, a Democratic stronghold, approximately 90,000 are left to count.
In the Republican-leaning GOP-leaning Pinal county, 62,000 ballots remain to be counted.
In Maricopa County – the state's largest county – the recorder's office said it still has to count about 248,000 early ballots it received from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Additionally, there are 160,000 to 18,000 early mail-in ballots that were dropped off by voters at polling locations on Tuesday, as well as 19,000 provisional ballots.
Georgia
Fulton County, where the city of Atlanta is located, resumed counting at 8:30 a.m. this morning, hoping to publish all results by 9:00 p.m. All early votes have been counted, but there are still about 64,000 absentee ballots left as of 12:55 p.m.
Gwinnett County has issues with about half the absentee ballots. Officials said they were either improperly filled in or victim of a software issue.
Dekalb County, which leans left, had about 24,000 ballots left to count as of 11:00 a.m.ET
Nevada
The Secretary of State's office says no more results will be issued until Thursday, Nov. 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Mail ballots received on Election Day, mail ballots that will be received over the next week and provisional ballots still need to be counted.
If ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, they will be counted as long as they arrive before Nov. 10.
North Carolina
There are about 117,000 outstanding ballots as of this morning.
Updated numbers likely to come from a news briefing by the North Carolina State Board of Elections at 2:30 p.m. ET this afternoon.
1 hr 55 min ago
Nation’s largest business lobbying group urges patience and trust in democratic system
From CNN’s Cristina Alesci
The US Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobbying group, is urging patience and trust in the democratic system and pledging to “work with” the winning candidate.
The US Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Thomas J. Donohue called for faith in “our systems” and trust in the “local officials who oversee the elections in their communities,” according to a statement on Wednesday.
“Democracy will do its work—and we will be ready to do ours,” said Donohue in a statement.
He continued:
“While the final outcome of the Presidential race remains undetermined, voters are demanding action and the work that lies ahead is very clear,”Donohue said in the statement. “The Chamber worked hard to maintain a pro-business Senate and is very well positioned to break through the gridlock and work with whomever occupies the White House and a divided Congress to restore public health, revitalize our economy, and help rebuild American lives and communities.”
1 hr 48 min ago
Pennsylvania secretary of state: Majority of ballots could be counted "significantly sooner" than Friday
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that the majority of the ballots in her state could be counted "significantly sooner" than Friday. Boockvar told reporters earlier today that there are “millions of ballots” in the state still to be counted.
"The closer the race, the longer it takes to know a winner, but I think, as I've been saying all along, I think the overwhelming majority of ballots could be counted by Friday and actually at this point it's looking like it's going to be significantly sooner that that," Boockvar told CNN's Erin Burnett.
When asked if there is a priority to get the vote count done quick in larger population areas like Philadelphia, Boockvar said:
"As you know Pennsylvania is a commonwealth, right, and each county is running these elections and running them incredibly well. Philadelphia, like every other county in the state, has staffed up, has gotten equipment, it has best practices in place and are really working furiously to get these votes done. So, obviously a county that has hundreds of thousands of ballots is going to have more staffing equipment than a county with a couple thousand ballots. But, I want every single voter, every single qualified voter's voice to be heard and ballots to be counted, I don't care where they live in the commonwealth."
Watch the exchange:
2 hr 20 min ago
Biden fundraising for election protection efforts
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
Joe Biden is raising money for his campaign’s election protection efforts as the campaign braces for possible legal fights, sending a tweet encouraging supporters to “chip in to power the new Biden Fight Fund.”
“To make sure every vote is counted, we’re setting up the largest election protection effort ever assembled,” Biden tweeted. “Because Donald Trump doesn’t get to decide the outcome of this election — the American people do.”
Biden's running mate Kamala Harris sent a similar plea on Twitter, saying their work “could stretch on for weeks.”
Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, said the call for a recount in Wisconsin by the Trump campaign is an attempt to "claw back" a defeat and called the Trump campaign's messaging "a bit scrambled."
Bauer went on to declare that Biden "has won Wisconsin," and he believes the Democratic nominee is at 270 electoral votes. CNN is yet to call the race in Wisconsin.
"I have to note at the outset – after having declared a victory in Wisconsin last night, the President is now asking for the recount, so their messaging is a bit scrambled," Bauer said in an interview with the Washington Post's Bob Costa.
"He lost in Wisconsin, he lost in Michigan, he lost in Pennsylvania, he lost in Arizona I could mention a couple other places, like the congressional district in Nebraska, which he also lost to Joe Biden, having won previously, and now all of a sudden we’re talking recount," Bauer said.
Again, CNN has not yet called the race in Wisconsin, nor the races in Michigan, Pennsylvania, or Arizona.
Bauer went on to slam President Trump, saying, "I think it’s pretty clear that from last night and today that the President understands he’s in a different position, which is he’s trying to claw back this defeat and trying to turn it into legal action, into a victory."
He said that he is optimistic about Biden's chances in Wisconsin, going on to say, "he has won Wisconsin."
"I’m highly optimistic. I think Biden is going to win Wisconsin, I think he has won Wisconsin, I think we’re at 270 electoral votes and above, and he’ll be the president-elect," Bauer said.
2 hr 33 min ago
Voting in Pennsylvania was far from perfect but not a disaster, election protection coalition says
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
There were several voting issues reported to nonpartisan voting rights groups in Pennsylvania but people turned out and were able to cast their ballot, despite "significant obstacles" to do so, according to Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director for Common Cause Pennsylvania.
Among the issues reported to nonpartisan groups were several instances of voters feeling intimidated by armed constables wearing Kevlar vests and "carrying guns on their person in a way that made voters feel...really really uncomfortable," Salewa Ogunmefun, Civic Engagement and Political Manager at the Center for Popular Democracy, said.
"An election is successful when every single eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and have equal access to a positive experience at the polling place. We did not see that yesterday, so that being said, we also did not see a disaster," Almeida said at a Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition news briefing.
There were also "language access issues" reported in York, Berks and Lehigh Counties where volunteers assisted in interpreting for voters, Ogunmefun said.
There were some voting victories, said Witold Walczak, legal director of ACLU of Pennsylvania.
This is the first general election following one of the biggest election reforms in the state, Act 77, which, among other things, shortened the period between the registration deadline and Election Day, Walczak said.
"On a positive note, we actually got way fewer complaints from voters who had registered to vote" despite the registration deadline being shortened from 30 days to 14 days, according to Walczak.
CNN has reached out to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and the governor's office for comment on constables but has not yet heard back.
2 hr 44 min ago
Here's where things stand in North Carolina as counties continue to count ballots
From CNN's Dianne Gallagher and Maria Cartaya
County Boards of Elections in the still “too close to call” state of North Carolina continue to process absentee ballots that are coming in, as well as provisional ballots cast in-person on Election Day.
Wake County Board of Elections External Communications Manager, Stacy Beard, tells CNN staff are processing provisional and absentee ballots “right now as we speak.”
“But it won’t be until at least Tuesday that the absentee results are released, and it will be sometime next week that the provisionals will be released although you will find out how many provisionals we got. The State Board will get those and report those probably by end of day today,” said Beard.
As of this morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections reported that there are approximately 117,000 outstanding absentee by mail ballots. This number does not account for people who may have voted or mailed their ballot on Election Day. It is also possible many of these voters did not cast a ballot at all.
Wake County, a Democratic stronghold in North Carolina, has thousands of absentee ballots that have yet to be returned.
“There are still 14,000 [outstanding ballots] in our system that have no status whatsoever. We have not received them yet. We have not spoiled them. They’re just out there,” said Beard. “I can’t tell you how many of those will come back."
“There’s no way of predicting. Did people just wait until the last minute? Did they throw them away?" she added.
2 hr 58 min ago
Biden will declare victory once campaign believes they have reached 270 electoral votes, adviser says
From CNN’s Sarah Mucha
Biden campaign senior adviser Anita Dunn stressed again this afternoon that the campaign is confident that they will receive 270 electoral votes, saying that Joe Biden will declare victory once the campaign believes they have reached that number, regardless of whether news outlets have called those races.
"I think that at the end of the day we always said that the goal was to get 270 electoral votes and we feel very confident that after the vote’s been counted, that’s where the vote is going to be: above 270. And that’s how you win the presidency," Dunn told reporters.
Asked if Biden would declare victory even if all the states' results had not yet been called by the networks, she replied, "If we feel comfortable that he has 270 electoral votes, yeah."