CNN Projection: Biden wins Wisconsin

People wait outside a polling place to cast their ballots on November 3 in Media, Pennsylvania. Matt Slocum/AP

There were several voting issues reported to nonpartisan voting rights groups in Pennsylvania but people turned out and were able to cast their ballot, despite "significant obstacles" to do so, according to Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director for Common Cause Pennsylvania.

Among the issues reported to nonpartisan groups were several instances of voters feeling intimidated by armed constables wearing Kevlar vests and "carrying guns on their person in a way that made voters feel...really really uncomfortable," Salewa Ogunmefun, Civic Engagement and Political Manager at the Center for Popular Democracy, said.

"An election is successful when every single eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and have equal access to a positive experience at the polling place. We did not see that yesterday, so that being said, we also did not see a disaster," Almeida said at a Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition news briefing.

There were also "language access issues" reported in York, Berks and Lehigh Counties where volunteers assisted in interpreting for voters, Ogunmefun said.

There were some voting victories, said Witold Walczak, legal director of ACLU of Pennsylvania.

This is the first general election following one of the biggest election reforms in the state, Act 77, which, among other things, shortened the period between the registration deadline and Election Day, Walczak said.

"On a positive note, we actually got way fewer complaints from voters who had registered to vote" despite the registration deadline being shortened from 30 days to 14 days, according to Walczak.

CNN has reached out to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and the governor's office for comment on constables but has not yet heard back.