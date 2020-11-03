Live TV
3 min ago

Colorado, a projected win for Biden, has turned bluer over the years

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Election judges verify and count ballots at the Denver Elections Division building on November 3, in Denver, Colorado.
Election judges verify and count ballots at the Denver Elections Division building on November 3, in Denver, Colorado. Chet Strange/AFP/Getty Images

CNN projects Joe Biden will win easily in Colorado, which has been turning bluer and bluer with each passing election cycle.

This year, Democrats not only had the presidential race to excite them, but an opportunity to flip a seat in the Senate, where incumbent Republican Cory Gardner is facing a tough challenge from former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. It would be a surprise if Gardner holds on to the seat. (Jury’s still out on that one.)

That Biden walked away so quickly with the Centennial State could bode well for him elsewhere. The expectation going into Election Day was that, with full results from the big cities are likely to come in later, the early arrows could point in Republicans’ direction. 

But the expectation of, at the least, a “red mirage” has mostly dissipated. Biden is cruising and Hickenlooper looks to be in good shape in his bid to unseat Gardner.

6 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins North Dakota

President Trump will win North Dakota, CNN projects.

There are three electoral votes at stake in North Dakota. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

8 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Colorado

Joe Biden will win Colorado, CNN projects.

There are nine electoral votes at stake in Colorado. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

13 min ago

Trump campaign officials concerned about Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

From CNN's Jim Acosta

Trump campaign officials are concerned about the crucial battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin — but are feeling better about Florida, a senior Trump adviser said.

"Georgia could be an issue," the adviser said, pointing to huge vote totals from urban voters in the state. Michigan may be gone, the adviser said. Wisconsin is "TBD," according to the adviser.

The adviser went on to say North Carolina, so far, looks like a "jump ball." But the adviser said GOP officials in the state believe Trump will win the state.

The adviser summed up the problem for Trump this way: If Trump loses Georgia, he can't lose Wisconsin. If he loses both of those states, the President could be in trouble, the adviser said.

15 min ago

Young voters in Midwest are swinging toward Biden, early exit polls show

From CNN’s Ryan Struyk and Grace Sparks 

Voters wait in line at a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Voters wait in line at a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Wong Maye-E/AP

Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling. 

Biden earned support from around 6 in 10 voters under 30 years old in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, the early exit polls show.

Hillary Clinton won young voters in all three states by single digits in 2016, while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that.

White voters with a college degree are also shifting slightly toward Biden, according to the early exit polls. Biden captured a double-digit lead with the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania; Clinton didn’t win this group in either state in 2016.

About this year's exit polls: CNN's exit polls this year incorporate in-person interviews at early voting locations and telephone interviews to target by-mail voters. Those surveys are in addition to the in-person interviews with voters on Tuesday. In every state where exit poll results are available on election night, there will be a combined result to reflect a complete picture of voters across the country.

Read more about exit polls during a pandemic here.

24 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Connecticut

Joe Biden will win Connecticut, CNN projects.

There are seven electoral votes at stake in Connecticut. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

24 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins South Dakota

President Trump will win South Dakota, CNN projects.

There are three electoral votes at stake in South Dakota. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

7 min ago

Here's where the candidates stand in North Carolina

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury/ Analysis from CNN's John King

Voters walk past campaign signs at the Graham Civic Center polling location in Graham, North Carolina, on Tuesday.
Voters walk past campaign signs at the Graham Civic Center polling location in Graham, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Gerry Broome/AP

Joe Biden is currently leading President Trump in North Carolina with 78% of the vote from the state in. CNN's John King says Trump needs to narrow the gap in the following counties:

  • Wake County: With 82% of the vote in, in Wake County, Biden leads 65% to 33%. "The question is when we get the rest of it, can the President narrow this gap? He's not going to win the county, the point is, is he going to get closer?" King said.
  • Durham County: "That's 82 to 17, again Secretary Clinton won this big, too, 80 to 18, President needs to narrow that gap. That is the repudiation of the suburbs there," King said.
  • Mecklenburg County: The most populous county, "this is where the most votes are, Charlotte and the suburbs 68% to 31% when you round it up ... Again Joe Biden over performing here."

21 min ago

Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign request to immediately block early vote counting in Clark County

From CNN's Kara Scannell, Erica Hill and Stephanie Becker

The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency request by the Trump campaign to block early vote counting in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, based on its use of a signature-matching computer software and rules governing the observation of vote counting. 

A seven panel of judges gave the Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party until Thursday to file additional briefings. 

“Appellants have not demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success to merit a stay or injunction,” the court stated in an order. “The district court concluded that appellants' allegations lacked evidentiary support, and their request for relief to this court is not supported by affidavit or record materials supporting many of the factual statements made therein.” 

Some background: Earlier Tuesday, the campaign filed an emergency appeal of a district judge order dismissing its lawsuit against the Clark County Registrar alleging GOP observers were not given enough access to all aspects of the ballot counting process — from opening the ballots, to machine and manual signature checking and duplicating spoiled ballots.