Young voters in Midwest are swinging toward Biden, early exit polls show

Voters wait in line at a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Wong Maye-E/AP

Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling.

Biden earned support from around 6 in 10 voters under 30 years old in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, the early exit polls show.

Hillary Clinton won young voters in all three states by single digits in 2016, while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that.

White voters with a college degree are also shifting slightly toward Biden, according to the early exit polls. Biden captured a double-digit lead with the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania; Clinton didn’t win this group in either state in 2016.

About this year's exit polls: CNN's exit polls this year incorporate in-person interviews at early voting locations and telephone interviews to target by-mail voters. Those surveys are in addition to the in-person interviews with voters on Tuesday. In every state where exit poll results are available on election night, there will be a combined result to reflect a complete picture of voters across the country.

