It's Election Day in America

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 12:24 p.m. ET, November 3, 2020
1 hr ago

USPS reports another drop in on-time movement of mail ballots

From CNN’s Paul P Murphy

Election officials begin counting absentee ballots at City Hall on November 03, 2020 in Beloit, Wisconsin. 
Election officials begin counting absentee ballots at City Hall on November 03, 2020 in Beloit, Wisconsin.   Scott Olson/Getty Images

For the fifth day in a row, the US Postal Service moved fewer ballots on-time in critical battleground states than it did in the previous day, according to new court filings.

Five of the states with low processing scores — Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine — do not allow ballots to arrive after Election Day.

The continued drops in performance mean ballots are now at significant risk of not arriving to election offices in time to be counted. In more than half of the states, mail-in ballots will not count if they arrive after polls close.

A higher processing score means that a higher percentage of ballots are traveling through the mail system on time. 

The Postal Service said that on a national level, it moved fewer ballots on time on Sunday and Monday than on Friday, with the service’s overall processing score dropping from 91% to 90%. Scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday, when USPS reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

The Postal Service reported that it moved at least 740,864 ballots on Sunday and Monday.

Some critical battlegrounds states are still experiencing a drop in processing scores below 90%.  

Just 52% of the Atlanta district's ballots, and 69% of ballots in wide swaths of North Carolina moved on-time on Sunday and Monday, the USPS reported. The two districts had the lowest processing scores in the US. 

Fewer than than 80% of ballots in Pennsylvania and Ohio were moved on time, with Central Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley sinking into the low 70s. Michigan, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Maine all had processing scores well below the 90% mark.

These figures do not include ballots being returned through what USPS calls "local turnaround." That's the process USPS says some post offices have implemented, where ballots are being delivered directly to local boards of election -- they are postmarked, but don't go through normal mail processing.  

USPS has reiterated that the delays are largely due to staffing shortages due to Covid-19.    

To fix the issues, USPS has provided "multiple layers of operational oversight,” is coordinating closely with the USPS inspector general, and has been holding daily troubleshooting calls with problem areas. 

Watch:

1 hr 26 min ago

Voting lines moving quickly across Georgia, secretary of state's office says

From CNN’s Jason Morris 

Voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Emerson, Ga.
Voters line up to cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Emerson, Ga. Branden Camp/AP

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office told CNN that as of Tuesday morning, there are still 224,773 absentee mail ballots outstanding in the state that have not been returned by voters yet.       

Voting continues to move quickly across the state, according to Ari Schaffer, the press secretary for Raffensperger.  

As of 10:30 a.m. ET this morning, the average statewide wait time to cast votes is 3 minutes, Schaffer told CNN.  

1 hr 34 min ago

More than 2.5 million mail-in and absentee ballots returned in Pennsylvania

From CNN's Kelly Mena and Sara Murray

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced on Tuesday that more than 2.5 million mail-in and absentee votes have been returned. 

The ballots returned represent more than 81% of the more than 3 million ballots sent out, according to Boockvar. 

1 hr 45 min ago

Polling machines back up in one Georgia County after technical issues

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

Spalding County, Georgia, south of Atlanta, has resolved issues with their polling machines.

Earlier, the county reported a system-wide issue with polling machines and posted this message on Facebook:

“We are aware of a county wide technical issue with all polls. Provisional ballots are being delivered to every location. Expect to wait in longer lines until the issue is fixed."

The issues have now been resolved.

The county updated their Facebook post to say:

“All polling stations in each precinct are now up and running as they should be.”

Trump won Spalding County with 15,636 votes in 2016, compared to 9,347 votes for Hillary Clinton. 

UPDATE: This post has been updated to reflect that the polling machines are back up

1 hr 46 min ago

Longtime Houston voter says she's "never seen emotion like this before"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Enthusiasm is high at a Houston polling station as voters line up to cast their ballots, CNN’s Brian Todd reports. 

“I think it's going to change the direction of our country one way or the other. I've never seen emotion like this before, in all the years I've lived here,” said a voter who has been casting her ballot in Harris County for 50 years. 

She also discussed how the demographics of the Houston area have changed drastically in the last 50 years. 

“When I was growing up here, it was like an overgrown cow town. And now it's a thriving metropolis, so international, so many different views and ideas,” she told Todd. 

Todd reported that there are supporters of President Trump near the voting location chanting with signs and bullhorns. But voter intimidation from anyone “has not been a factor,” he said.  

Watch:

1 hr 50 min ago

Long voting lines form early in Arizona’s traditional Republican strongholds 

From CNN's Bob Ortega 

Voters wait to cast their ballots at Burton Barr Central Library on November 3, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Voters wait to cast their ballots at Burton Barr Central Library on November 3, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

As Election Day voting got underway in Arizona, long lines formed quickly at many polling places in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and its suburbs. 

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m., and by 7:30 there were wait times as long as 45 minutes for voting sites in GOP strongholds such as Glendale, Chandler, Gilbert and Surprise, according to estimates posted on the Maricopa County Recorder’s election site. 

Late Monday, Cochise County Recorder Lisa Marra tweeted that her office had received dozens of calls from people demanding to know when their ballots had been counted. Cochise County, stretching from east of Tucson down to the US-Mexico border, also voted for Trump in 2016.

“They know the date we received it,” she wrote. “Wanted to know date and time counted. Because the President said if they didn’t get that info to go vote again tomorrow. Horrible advice for voters. STOP.” 

Nearly 2.7 million Arizonans have voted early by mail or in person, representing 62.4% of active registered voters in the state, according to data provided by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

1 hr 44 min ago

Here's how many New Hampshire absentee ballots have been returned so far

From CNN's Sarah Jorgensen

A volunteer prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling station at Windham High School, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Windham, N.H.
A volunteer prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling station at Windham High School, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Windham, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP

As of today, a total of 235,834 absentee ballots have been returned to town clerks, according to the latest data from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office.

This means that 54,257 ballots have been returned in the past week. 

The total absentee ballot count is nearly one third of the total 2016 voter turnout of 755,850 and is more than three times the amount of absentee ballots returned in that election, 75,305.

There are still 13,824 outstanding absentee ballots that have been requested but not returned, according to the data. Absentee ballots in New Hampshire must be received by 5 p.m. local time today, and they can be returned in person. 

2 hr 9 min ago

Voting in Michigan today is going "smoothly," secretary of state's office says

From CNN's Annie Grayer

Voters line up before polls open on Election Day at a precinct in Warren, MI, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Voters line up before polls open on Election Day at a precinct in Warren, MI, on Nov. 3, 2020. David Goldman/AP

Voting in Michigan today is going “smoothly” so far, Communications and External Affairs Director for the Michigan Secretary of State Jake Rollow told reporters this morning.

Rollow shared that “about a dozen” of the state’s 2,000 reserve poll workers had to be deployed this morning to help staff polling locations in Pontiac and Grand Rapids. Rollow did not specify whether this was because of the pandemic. These workers are meant to be deployed if a poll worker scheduled to work today didn’t show up. 

With 3.1 of the 3.5 million absentee ballots requested already returned, Rollow said the state has an 89% return rate, which he said is lower than 2016. In 2016, Rollow reports the state had a 96% return rate as of Election Day. 

Rollow said “that’s to be expected” given the fact that there are roughly three times as many absentee ballots this election than in 2016, and the mail has been slow. 

2 hr 9 min ago

91% of absentee ballots returned in Nebraska

From CNN's Katie Lobosco

A Douglas County Election Commission worker collects early ballots from a ballot drop box at the Commission offices in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. 
A Douglas County Election Commission worker collects early ballots from a ballot drop box at the Commission offices in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.  Nati Harnik/AP

So far, 510,076 Nebraska absentee ballots have been returned, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday morning. That’s a 91% return rate. 

There are currently 48,382 absentee ballots outstanding. More than 27,000 were received yesterday.

Absentee ballots must be returned via mail or a drop box before polls close today at 8 p.m. local time (that's 9 p.m. ET) in order to be counted. 

Absentee ballots are counted first and the results are expected to be posted shortly after the polls close.