1 hr 16 min ago

North Carolina may be "the most competitive state" in US politics right now

Written by CNN's Adrienne Vogt/Analysis by CNN's John King

As Joe Biden’s lead in North Carolina narrows, CNN’s John King said that North Carolina may be the “most competitive” state. 

“North Carolina may be the most competitive state in American politics,” King said. “Maybe Florida is a close second. But when you look at the demographics of North Carolina, it is perhaps the most competitive state in American politics right now.” 

Biden’s lead in the state was based on early voting, which skews Democratic, King explained, while President Trump has encouraged his supporters to vote in person. 

Biden is leading in the cities, while Trump is currently getting “shellacked” in the Raleigh-Durham urban area, King said. 

1 hr 14 min ago

Early votes favoring Biden in North Carolina, Election Day votes could benefit Trump

Analysis from CNN's David Chalian

Joe Biden is currently leading President Trump in North Carolina with 80% of the estimated vote in, but in some big Democratic counties, it is mostly early votes, CNN's David Chalian said.

"Of this 80% of the vote that's in, 90% of it right now in North Carolina statewide is early vote," he said.

Chalian added that by the end of the night only 75% of the total North Carolina vote could be early vote.

"So, right now, the early vote is helping Joe Biden, but as more Election Day vote comes in North Carolina, Donald Trump may be able to benefit from that," he said.

1 hr 14 min ago

As the battleground state of Georgia counts votes, here's where Biden and Trump stand

On-air analysis by CNN's John King / Written by CNN's Aditi Sangal

An estimated 45% of votes have been counted in Georgia, with President Trump currently leading by a healthy margin. The majority of votes in the state, however, come from Atlanta and its neighboring suburban areas where Biden seems to have a comfortable lead, CNN’s John King observed.

“The question is what is still to come in this night that's a little different than previous election nights because of mail-in voting, early in-person voting and election day voting,” King said.

Some background: Georgia is a key state to watch this election. It is one of three states in the Southeast — along with Florida and North Carolina — that are all crucial for President Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes. The Biden campaign has also dispatched its top surrogates to the state, including former President Barack Obama.

Its diversifying electorate, suburban swings in Democrats' favor and a series of close calls there during Trump's presidency have put Georgia into play.

Biden is currently leading in Fulton County where Atlanta is located as well as Dekalb County, close to Atlanta.

The vote count is very much in the preliminary stage but based on the reporting so far, Biden also seems to be outperforming Hillary Clinton in 2016. This also stands for Chatham County.

Biden also has a healthy lead so far in Cobb County with about 30% of the vote in, and in Gwinnett County with about 15% votes counted.

1 hr 33 min ago

Colorado, a projected win for Biden, has turned bluer over the years

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Election judges verify and count ballots at the Denver Elections Division building on November 3, in Denver, Colorado.
Election judges verify and count ballots at the Denver Elections Division building on November 3, in Denver, Colorado. Chet Strange/AFP/Getty Images

CNN projects Joe Biden will win easily in Colorado, which has been turning bluer and bluer with each passing election cycle.

This year, Democrats not only had the presidential race to excite them, but an opportunity to flip a seat in the Senate, where incumbent Republican Cory Gardner is facing a tough challenge from former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. It would be a surprise if Gardner holds on to the seat. (Jury’s still out on that one.)

That Biden walked away so quickly with the Centennial State could bode well for him elsewhere. The expectation going into Election Day was that, with full results from the big cities are likely to come in later, the early arrows could point in Republicans’ direction. 

But the expectation of, at the least, a “red mirage” has mostly dissipated. Biden is cruising and Hickenlooper looks to be in good shape in his bid to unseat Gardner.

1 hr 36 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins North Dakota

President Trump will win North Dakota, CNN projects.

There are three electoral votes at stake in North Dakota. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

1 hr 38 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Colorado

Joe Biden will win Colorado, CNN projects.

There are nine electoral votes at stake in Colorado. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

1 hr 43 min ago

Trump campaign officials concerned about Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

From CNN's Jim Acosta

Trump campaign officials are concerned about the crucial battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin — but are feeling better about Florida, a senior Trump adviser said.

"Georgia could be an issue," the adviser said, pointing to huge vote totals from urban voters in the state. Michigan may be gone, the adviser said. Wisconsin is "TBD," according to the adviser.

The adviser went on to say North Carolina, so far, looks like a "jump ball." But the adviser said GOP officials in the state believe Trump will win the state.

The adviser summed up the problem for Trump this way: If Trump loses Georgia, he can't lose Wisconsin. If he loses both of those states, the President could be in trouble, the adviser said.

1 hr 45 min ago

Young voters in Midwest are swinging toward Biden, early exit polls show

From CNN’s Ryan Struyk and Grace Sparks 

Voters wait in line at a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Voters wait in line at a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Wong Maye-E/AP

Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling. 

Biden earned support from around 6 in 10 voters under 30 years old in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, the early exit polls show.

Hillary Clinton won young voters in all three states by single digits in 2016, while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that.

White voters with a college degree are also shifting slightly toward Biden, according to the early exit polls. Biden captured a double-digit lead with the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania; Clinton didn’t win this group in either state in 2016.

About this year's exit polls: CNN's exit polls this year incorporate in-person interviews at early voting locations and telephone interviews to target by-mail voters. Those surveys are in addition to the in-person interviews with voters on Tuesday. In every state where exit poll results are available on election night, there will be a combined result to reflect a complete picture of voters across the country.

Read more about exit polls during a pandemic here.

1 hr 54 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Connecticut

Joe Biden will win Connecticut, CNN projects.

There are seven electoral votes at stake in Connecticut. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.