Presidential election results 2020

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 11:31 p.m. ET, November 3, 2020
35 min ago

There are still a lot more early votes to be counted in Pennsylvania

Written by CNN's Josiah Ryan/Analysis by CNN's David Chalian

Election workers count ballots on November 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 
Election workers count ballots on November 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump's early lead in Pennsylvania could shrink as the early vote continues to come in, CNN's political director David Chalian said tonight.

Chalian said that with 35% of the vote currently in, just 18% of the vote is early vote, a number that is expected to rise to 45%. 

"We know that Joe Biden is doing much better in the early vote," he said "…There's a ton more early votes still to be counted here and that could benefit Joe Biden in Pennsylvania."

"We just have to wait to see that early absentee mail vote come in and be counted," he added. 

CNN's David Chalian explains:

44 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins Illinois

Joe Biden will win Illinois, CNN projects.

There are 20 electoral votes at stake in Illinois. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

44 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins Missouri

President Trump will win Missouri, CNN projects.

There are 10 electoral votes at stake in Missouri. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

45 min ago

Absentee ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, won't be reported until after 5 a.m. ET, officials say

From CNN's Casey Tolan

Milwaukee officials said that, while tallies of in-person Election Day votes from the city will likely be released within the next hour and a half, all results of early votes won’t be released until early tomorrow morning.

All of the early votes, mail and in-person, will be reported separately in one batch once counting is complete.

The city expects a total of about 169,000 absentee ballots, and as of 7:50 p.m. CT (8:50 p.m. ET), Mayor Tom Barrett said they’ve processed about 103,000 of them – just over 60%. He’s now projecting the count will be done by 4 a.m. CT (5 a.m. ET). Over 100 staffers have committed to stay as long as it takes to finish counting.

After the counting is complete, those results must be reported to Milwaukee County, which makes them public. The county’s elections director Julietta Henry is predicting they will be done by 5 a.m. CT (6 a.m. ET), according to a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in-person Election Day votes are being counted at individual polling places and results are sent to the county directly for release. That will likely be in the next hour and a half, Barrett said.

Officials don’t know the total number of in-person Election Day votes yet.

Overall, voting went well. “Everything has been very smooth,” city Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg said.

52 min ago

CNN Projection: Biden wins New Hampshire

Joe Biden will win New Hampshire, CNN projects.

There are four electoral votes at stake in New Hampshire. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state, and President Trump won the general election.

52 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins Utah

President Trump will win Utah, CNN projects.

There are six electoral votes at stake in Utah. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

29 min ago

"We're nowhere close to the finish line," CNN's John King says

Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury / Analysis from CNN's John King

Despite President Trump currently leading in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, CNN's John King warns, "we cannot emphasize enough, we're nowhere close to the finish line in any of those states."

"We need to count votes and some of those counts could take until tomorrow," King said.

In each of the "blue wall" states, a majority of early votes still need to be counted.

CNN's John King is at the magic wall:

52 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins at least 3 of Nebraska's 5 electoral votes

President Trump will win at least three electoral votes in Nebraska, CNN projects.

There are five total electoral votes at stake in Nebraska. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Nebraska allows electoral votes to be split. In Nebraska, two of five electoral votes go to the winner of the statewide vote. One electoral vote goes to the winner in each of Nebraska's three congressional districts.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

52 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump wins Kansas

President Trump will win Kansas, CNN projects.

There are six electoral votes at stake in Kansas. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.