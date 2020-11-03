There are still a lot more early votes to be counted in Pennsylvania

Election workers count ballots on November 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump's early lead in Pennsylvania could shrink as the early vote continues to come in, CNN's political director David Chalian said tonight.

Chalian said that with 35% of the vote currently in, just 18% of the vote is early vote, a number that is expected to rise to 45%.

"We know that Joe Biden is doing much better in the early vote," he said "…There's a ton more early votes still to be counted here and that could benefit Joe Biden in Pennsylvania."

"We just have to wait to see that early absentee mail vote come in and be counted," he added.

CNN's David Chalian explains: